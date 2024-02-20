Action from ICA Sports (blue) and Girls United in the Cambs Girls Under 18 League. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The local ladies reached the final of the Cambs Womens Invitation Cup with a come-from-behind 3-2 win at higher level Newmarket Town in their semi-final.

Two goals from top scorer Emma Pollard and another from Katie Barber delivered victory for a team that has won every competitive fixture they’ve played this season.

Whittlesey will now play either Histon or Cambridge United Under 18 at Soham Town Rangers in the final on April 28 after maintaining their bid for an historic treble which also includes a Cambs Ladies League and Cup double.

Whittlesey are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier Division and tackle Leverington in a League Cup semi-final in their next outing on March 3.

It’s been a remarkable season for Pollard who has scored 48 goals in just 12 league games, an average of four goals a game.

Leverington reached the final of the Cambs Junior Invitation Cup last weekend with a 2-0 semi-final win at Histon thanks to goals from Caitlin Burdett and Paulina Potoplak.

In Cambs Division Two Cardea Reserves won 3-1 at Burwell with goals from Kayleigh Slipper (2) and KIana Birch.

Girls Utd U18's v ICA football action at Ringwood

It was also a notable day for the Cardea first team who play in the competitive East Midlands Womens League.

They collected their first point of the Division One South season at the ninth attempt from a 1-1 draw against New Bradwell St Peters. Isabella Woosnam scored the Cardea goal.

In the Cambs Girls Under 18 League, Girls United won the city derby at ICA Sports 5-0 at Ringwood.

Their goalscorers were Codie Steward (2), Ella Farrington, Calleigh Coull and Alanis Smith.

Girls United are fifth in the league with games in hand on the teams above them.

In the Under 15A Division second-placed RTC maintained their title challenge with a 4-0 success at Bottisham Bobcats. Isaura Sanchez (2), Regan Ford and Milena Jasiolek scored the goals.

Second-placed Netherton kept within two points of Under 14A Division leaders Coton with a 2-1 victory at Cambourne and Peterborough Sports completed a perfect 10 out of 10 wins in the Under 13B Division with a 3-0 home success over city rivals ICA.

Eden Bland scored twice and Jessica Lloyd also netted for a team top of the table in their first competitive season.

In the Under 12B Division Hannah Myszka, Jessica Powell and Summer Roberts scored the goals as RTC won 3-1 at Girls United for whom Cara Melville scored a consolation goal.

And Lola White scored four times for Ramsey in an 8-0 win at Saffron Walden in the Under 12C Division.

Stamford reached the Lincs Womens Cup Final with a 3-2 semi-final win at Gainsborough Trinity.