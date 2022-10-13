Committee men with 113 years service between them are honoured by the Peterborough Youth League, plus a round-up of the latest action

Graham Phillips (left) and Roger Ellison.

Roger Ellison (78) has served on the league committee since 1964, while Graham Phillips (77) has been involved for 55 years, first starting out on the committee in 1967. To honour their commitment they have both been presented with ‘S ervices to the League’ awards.

Ellison has decided to now step down from the committee due to health reasons, but Phillips will continue his dedicated service.

The Peterborough Youth League was first established in 1922, and was originally called the Peterborough Junior League. However, in 1968 they merged with Peterborough Youth Service, thus creating the Peterborough Youth League we know today.

FC Hampton and ICA Sports are setting a perfect pace in Under 18 Division One as both recorded their third straight wins last weekend.

Hampton pipped Terrington Tigers 3-2 with goals from Murilo Dominguez, Adrijan Lutolli and Ryan Hanks, while ICA won 7-0 in St Ives with Matteo Perkins (2), Byron Adiado, Adrian Bilicz, Macy Jackson, Ashton Papworth and Josh Duffy on target.

Hampton Royals are also perfect in Division Two after a 17-0 hammering of Park Farm Pumas made it six points from two matches. Denis Karaoglan led the way with four goals while Finley Morris bagged a hat-trick.

Stanground Sports are in front at this level after a 6-1 win at RTC. Valter Mendes scored twice.

Stanground’s nine points from three games is matched by Thurlby who beat Glinton & Northborough 3-1 with William Hartley scoring two.

Peterborough Athletic have started well in Under 16 Division Three. They won 5-2 at Bourne for a second successive win. TJ Duell and Ewan Duke scored twice.

Werrington are the early pacesetters in Under 15 Division One. Billy Foulger scored twice and Thomas Pearson also netted in a 3-1 win at Nene Valley as the city side claimed a third straight win.