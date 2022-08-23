Comfortable start to Peterborough Sports' defence of their county cup crown as Cobblers are nailed
Peterborough Sports made 10 changes to their starting line-up and still breezed through their first round Northants Senior Cup tie against Northampton Town Under 23s on Tuesday.
It finished 3-0 to Sports at the Bee Arena. Goals from Maniche Sani, Mark Jones and Lewis Hilliard ensured it was a comfortable start to the defence of their county crown.
Sports suffered an early blow when former Posh youngster Connor Peters went down under a challenge and was taken off just eight minutes into his debut. Only a superb tackle from Connor Johnson stopped a Cobblers forward scoring immediately.
Sports always carried a threat though and went close on a couple of occasions before a sharp pass by Dan Lawlor on 22 minutes found the feet of Sani and he put the ball on his right foot and curled the ball superbly home from the edge of the box.
There was a sporadic threat from Cobblers, but Sports continued to play on the front foot and on 29 minutes a superb drive from Lamine Sherif was well saved.
Most Popular
-
1
Referee at Peterborough United was subjected to misogynistic abuse by Lincoln City fans
-
2
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup
-
3
Peterborough United's League One promotion rivals have strengthened their squad
-
4
Will Peterborough United cash in again as Siriki Dembele looks set to move to Turkish football?
-
5
Peterborough United's players were generally poor as they bowed out of the EFL Cup to lower-level opposition
On the stroke of half-time Sports doubled their lead as a fine run from Ky Marsh-Brown saw him jink into the box and cross for Jones to head home from close range.
It was more of the same in the second half with Sports playing good passing football and creating several chances.
A third goal finally came on 77 minutes when a through ball by Josh McCammon found Hillaird who made no mistake.