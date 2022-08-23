News you can trust since 1948
Comfortable start to Peterborough Sports' defence of their county cup crown as Cobblers are nailed

Peterborough Sports made 10 changes to their starting line-up and still breezed through their first round Northants Senior Cup tie against Northampton Town Under 23s on Tuesday.

By Andy Parrett
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:06 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:07 am
Maniche Sani opened the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Cobblers. Photo: James Richardson.
It finished 3-0 to Sports at the Bee Arena. Goals from Maniche Sani, Mark Jones and Lewis Hilliard ensured it was a comfortable start to the defence of their county crown.

Sports suffered an early blow when former Posh youngster Connor Peters went down under a challenge and was taken off just eight minutes into his debut. Only a superb tackle from Connor Johnson stopped a Cobblers forward scoring immediately.

Sports always carried a threat though and went close on a couple of occasions before a sharp pass by Dan Lawlor on 22 minutes found the feet of Sani and he put the ball on his right foot and curled the ball superbly home from the edge of the box.

There was a sporadic threat from Cobblers, but Sports continued to play on the front foot and on 29 minutes a superb drive from Lamine Sherif was well saved.

On the stroke of half-time Sports doubled their lead as a fine run from Ky Marsh-Brown saw him jink into the box and cross for Jones to head home from close range.

It was more of the same in the second half with Sports playing good passing football and creating several chances.

A third goal finally came on 77 minutes when a through ball by Josh McCammon found Hillaird who made no mistake.

