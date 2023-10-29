Hayden Cann (left) in action for Peterborough Sports.

First club legend Dion Sembie-Ferris returned to the club on loan for the rest of the season from National League North rivals Scunthorpe United.

And Sports celebrated that piece of welcome news with a 1-0 win at Warrington Town, a result that lifted the city side three places and three places above the relegation zone.

On-loan centre-back Hayden Cann scored the only goal of the game early in the second-half as Lillianna Armstrong reports...

Dion Sembie-Ferris in action for Peterborough Sports.

Peterborough Sports capped off a good week of results against tricky opponents with a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at National League North new boys Warrington Town.

The hosts had been on a five-game unbeaten run prior to hosting Sports, but ‘The Turbines’ brought this to an end and extended their own unbeaten run to four matches.

The return of winger and club legend Dion Sembie-Ferris on a season long loan deal from Scunthorpe United was a welcome boost to the squad and the fan base with Kaine Felix, Ryan Fryatt, Jordan Nicholson and Sidney Pereira all absent through injury. He was named on the bench with the XI remaining unchanged from the 2-2 draw away at Buxton on Tuesday night.

Sports started the game brightly with Josh McCammon forcing a good save from Warrington keeper Daniel Atherton on three minutes with a decent shot from distance.

The hosts then started to wake up and grow into the game with Connor Woods causing the Sports defence a few problems with his clever footwork and crosses.

A good chance for Sports came on 18 minutes when full back Matt Tootle floated a perfect ball into the area to find the free head of Mark Jones, however he couldn’t direct his effort towards goal.

Warrington should have scored on 34 minutes when striker and captain Josh Amis flicked the ball on into the path of Aaron Bennett who then had the simple task of slotting past Peter Crook, but he couldn’t find the right connection and his shot was feeble and claimed by the Sports ‘keeper.

Like the last few games, Sports came out of the blocks in the second half firing on all cylinders.

On 50 minutes, Ben Fowkes saw a shot scrambled away from danger by Atherton, but from the corner that followed Sports took the lead.

Dan Lawlor played the corner short to Dan Jarvis whose first time cross found the head of Jones. His effort was saved by Atherton, but on loan Lincoln City defender Hayden Cann was there to poke home the rebound to get his first goal for the club.

Once ahead, Sports comfortably soaked up any pressure that Warrington applied and also had chances to double their advantage.

On 66 minutes, Warrington’s former Posh winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts found space to drive forward and take a shot at goal from a tight angle, but Crook saved well.

Sports skipper Jones saw a shot that looked to be goalbound from about 20 yards out well blocked by a Warrington defender.

Sembie-Ferris entered the fray for Sports on 76 minutes, replacing Dan Jarvis who had an excellent afternoon keeping Buckley-Ricketts at bay.

It was Sembie-Ferris who created a great chance for substitute Michael Gash to put the game to bed with 10 minutes of normal time left to play when he drove down the right hand side with the ball, passed a pinpoint ball inside to Gash who did well to dummy his defender and make space for a shot but his effort was smothered by Atherton.

Fowkes also saw a very good chance go begging on 88 minutes when he dragged his shot from the left hand side just wide of the far post.

But the final whistle was soon blown with Sports having picked up 10 points from 12 in a terrific little run.

Sports are next in action at home to local rivals King’s Lynn Town next Saturday. Unusually Lynn are struggling at this level and will start that match in the relegation zone.

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle, Hayden Cann, Connor Johnson, Ashton Fox, Dan Lawlor, Oisin Gallagher, Josh McCammon (sub Hugh Alban-Jones 90 + 1 min), Dan Jarvis (sub Dion Sembie-Ferris, 76 mins), Ben Fowkes, Mark Jones (sub Michael Gash, 73 mins).

Unused subs: Roddy McGlinchey, Harrison Nee.

Goal: Cann (55 mins).