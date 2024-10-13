Club FA Cup history and a big cash prize are incentives for Peterborough Sports, even before they know who they could face in the first round proper

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Oct 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 15:47 BST
The incentives are huge for Peterborough Sports when they tackle Rushall Olympic in an FA Cup replay at PIMS Park on Tuesday (7.45pm)...and that’s before they find out who they could be playing in the first round proper.

Sports came from behind to draw 1-1 at their National League North rivals on Saturday. They are seeking a place in the first round for the first time in the club’s history and there’s the not insignificant matter of a £9,375 payout for the winners of the replay. The losers on Tuesday will pick up £3,125. The draw takes place in Bradford live on BBC from 7pm.

Draw details

Tuesday’s game will be a third meeting in the 10 days for the clubs. Rushall won 2-0 at Sports in a National League North game last weekend.

Joint-manager Michael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.Joint-manager Michael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.
Joint-manager Michael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

“It’s great to be in the draw,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash admitted. “Obviously we would want one of the bigger clubs, but it would only then be a good draw if we win on Tuesday. There are big incentives for us no matter who we are drawn against, but it’s the same for Rushall and we will be ready for another tight game. I’ll be watching the draw with interest, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have another hard game to win first.

"We played well on Saturday. There wasn’t a lot in the game, but we were probably the better team and we had the better chances. We fell behind to a sucker punch just before the break. We got the players in at half-time and told them to keep believing, but it probably didn’t need saying as these lads always believe in themselves.

"We got level early in the second-half with a great goal from Dion Sembie-Ferris and we pretty dominated the rest of the game without quite managing to get another goal. The teams should know each other pretty well now. They could set-up differently I guess, but I doubt there will be much to surprise us.”

Sports will be without club stalwart centre forward Mark Jones, but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Admission prices for the tie have been reduced compared to a National League North game. Prices: Adult: £15; Concession (60+): £11; Under 18s: £7; Under 12s: £3. It’s payment by card only.

