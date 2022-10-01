Ky Marsh-Brown celebrates his first goal for Peterborough Sports against Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports despatched Hemel Hempstead 3-1 in front of 320 supporters at the Bee Arena in their third qualifying tie on Saturday. The draw for the fourth and final qualifying round takes place on Monday when the National League side come into the competition.

Perhaps the rub of the green went Sports’ way today as the opposition were delayed on their journey to Peterborough, only arriving at the Bee Arena 30 minutes before kick-off which can never good preparation for a match.

And Sportrs took adantage by racing out of the blocks and taking a seventh minute lead when Marsh-Brown found himself through on goal and he slipped the ball under the advancing’ keeper.

Ryan Fryatt (blue, centre) heads hom Sports' second goal against Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports remained on the front foot and Ryan Fryatt nodded over on 17 minutes from a pinpoint Dan Lawlor corner, but on 20 minutes the lead was doubled when the same two combined from another corner and the centre-back powered a header home.

Chances were few and far between for the visitors, but they had a free kick just outside the box after Nathan Fox was deemed to have fouled the attacker, Fox was harshly yellow carded for the incident, but Hemel Hempstead were unable to capitalise on the chance, with Sports taking a well-earned 2-0 lead into the interval.

It wasn't long after the restart that Sports added a third to their goal tally. Dion Sembie-Ferris fizzed a ball across the box that evaded the opposition defenders to find Marsh-Brown, who collected the ball and slammed home for his second of the afternoon. It was a welcome sigh for Sports as Marsh-Brown has replaced injured top scorer Jordan Nicholson in the starting line-up.

The Turbines were now coasting to a comfortable victory, but Hemel Hempstead were back in the game on 73 minutes when the home defence were unable to deal with a cross that fell the feet of Jordan Greenidge who tapped home to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Ky Marsh-Brown opens the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.