City sides dominate in U18 League Cup thanks to hat-trick heroes, plus junior boys and girls reports

​It’s an all city line-up in the Peterborough Youth League Under 18 Cup semi-finals.

Action from Stanground 3, Park Farm 1 in an Under 18 League Cup quarter-final. Stanground (purple) won 3-1. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Favourites Hampton Royals will visit Nene Valley, while RTC will host Stanground after they achieved quarter-final wins in varying degrees of comfort last weekend.

RTC were the biggest winners as they saw off Ramsey 7-0. Danny White hit a hat-trick with Enos Kumadoh (2), Colby Ring and Marcos Da Silva also on target.

Hampton, who have a perfect playing record in the league this season, hit Thurlby Under 18s for six in their last eight tie. Finley Morris struck a hat-trick in this one to supplement goals from Gabriel Bowden, Keane Rippon-Hart and Denis Karaoglan.

The Nene Valley team that beat Thorpe Wood 4-2 in the quarter-finals of the Under 18 League Cup. Hat-trick man Alex Gavaghan is far left (25). Photo: Charlotte Edwards.

There was a third hat-trick hero in Nene Valley’s 4-2 win at Thorpe Wood as Alex Gavaghan proved the match-winner. Oliver Baldaro also netted with Jimmy Saidler and William Barnsley replying for Thorpe Wood.

Stanground had to come from behind to beat Park Farm Red 3-1. Jack Kent scored twice and Kieran Lewis scored after Lewis Lawman had fired Park Farm in front.

Stamford AFC took advantage of Hampton’s cup exploits to move to the top of the league table following an 11-1 win over Peterborough Athletic. There was a hat-trick here for Matthew Walker.

Gunthorpe moved back to the top of Under 15 Division Three with a 5-1 win at Glinton & Northborough as previous leaders British School of Sports went down 2-1 to lowly Long Sutton.

Gunthorpe’s goalscorers were George Elliott (2), Illya Babiyenko, Harry Coggan and Kacper Wolny.

Stilton blew the Under 16 Division Three title race wide open by inflicting the first defeat of the season on Thurlby. They did it it style as well, racing to a 5-1 success thanks to goals from Harvey Fitzgerald (2), Jacob Craig, William Apau and George Adamson.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Yaxley stormed to an 18-0 win over Oundle in the first round of the Under 14 League Cup.

There were double hat-tricks for Braiden Kilby and Sania Prochorovas and a mere three goals for Wesley Cowern.

The big game in Under 13 Division Three between unbeaten leaders Spalding and Oundle finished 2-2 which was good news for second-placed FC Peterborough who are now a point off the top after a 3-1 win over Nene Valley.

Park Farm are just a point further back with games in hand over the top two after their 3-0 victory at Wittering courtesy of goals from Lewis Borland, Omotayo Dehinbo and Harrison Hebdon.

CAMBS GIRLS

It was honours even after a tussle between the top two Godmanchester and ICA in the Under 14B League at Ringwood. It finished 1-1 with Aline Negrao scoring for the second-placed city side.

The clash of two teams with perfect playing records in the Under 13A Division was won by Cambridge City 4-1 at Ramsey. Fleur Bellamy claimed the consolation goal.