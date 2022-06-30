City side held all the Aces to retain a national title

Peterborough is home to the best girls football team in the country for another year after Girls United’s Under 13 team took top honours at the prestigious Aces National tournament in Nottingham.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 4:00 pm
The successful Girls United Under 13 squad.
The competition sees title and cup winning clubs from leagues all around the UK meet up to fight it out for the title of National Champion. The success for Girls United, formed just two years ago during lockdown, is that much sweeter as the squad retained the title after also winning in 2021.

Remarkably, the final was a replay of last year’s showdown, with Girls United beating Chesterfield on penalties after beating teams from Newcastle, Wigan, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Hull and Telford on the way.

Captain, Harper Graham said; “We had to dig deep this time after starting slowly in the group stage but this is a team that fights hard for each other and we kept our nerve to put away our penalties and lift the trophy.”

