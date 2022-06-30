The successful Girls United Under 13 squad.

The competition sees title and cup winning clubs from leagues all around the UK meet up to fight it out for the title of National Champion. The success for Girls United, formed just two years ago during lockdown, is that much sweeter as the squad retained the title after also winning in 2021.

Remarkably, the final was a replay of last year’s showdown, with Girls United beating Chesterfield on penalties after beating teams from Newcastle, Wigan, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Hull and Telford on the way.