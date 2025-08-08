Champions v newly-promoted side on the opening day of the Peterborough League season

Champions Uppingham Town host newly-promoted Netherton United in their opening Peterborough Premier Division Fixture of the season on Saturday (2pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rutlanders warmed up for the big kick off with a 5-1 win over Warboys Town in the Peterborough League Cup Final last weekend. The match is played annually between the Premier Division winners and the winners of the Senior Cup

OPENING DAY GAMES

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Warboys Town; Eye Rangers v Moulton Harrox; FC Peterborough Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic Reserves; Leverington Sports v Oakham United; Uppingham Town v Netherton United; Whaplode Drove Rovers v Ramsey Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One: Crowland Town Res v Warboys Town Res; Glinton & Northborough v Wittering; ICA Sports v Bourne Town Res; Oundle Town v Wisbech Town Res; Park Farm Pumas v Stamford AFC Res; Yaxley Reserves v Stamford Lions.

There are multiple Premier Division and Division One games next Tuesday and Wednesday (August 12/13).

Divisions Two to Four kick off on Saturday, August 16.