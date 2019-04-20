Champions! Peterborough Sports manager is ecstatic after clinching a third title in four seasons

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean hailed a fantastic achievement by his club after they sealed the Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central title today (April 20).

The city side clinched top spot with two games to spare after a scrappy 2-0 win at Kidlington. It’s a third title in four seasons for Sports who will now play their football in the 2019-20 campaign just three divisions below the Football League. Just four seasons ago they were a United Counties Division One side.

“This title trumps all the others,” Dean, who has been in charge of every title win, stated. “We’ve won titles with the biggest budgets in the past, but that’s not the case this season.

“No-one fancied us, no-one gave us much of a chance of finishing above some big hitters at this level, but we did because of what we have in the dressing room.

“We’ve picked up players who were released by clubs at the same level and they’ve bought into what we are all about.

“We went for a squad of 16 very good players rather than 12 outstanding ones and it’s paid dividends.

“I’m ecstatic, elated and glad that it’s all over. We were bottom of a league at the same level 15 months ago so the turnaround has been incredible.

“I had my wife and family with me and it’s a day that will be with me for ever. We didn’t play great. but we adapted to the conditions and got the job done.”

Mark Jones and Abduramane Sano Sali scored the goals for Sports who have won 18 of their last 20 League games. They will receive the trophy after the home game with Cambridge City on Easter Monday (April 22, 3pm).

“I will have my sunglasses on, sitting in a deckchair, while Tommy Cooper (president) manages a team picked by the players,” Dean added.

Yaxley’s superb season at this level continued with a 2-1 home win over Thame United today. Ross Watson claimed an 86th minute winner for the Cuckoos after Thame had equalised Charley Sanders’ opener.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 20

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kidlington 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones, Sane), Yaxley 2 (Sanders, Watson), Thame Utd 1.