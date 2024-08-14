Champions bounce back from opening day shock, Netherton United start with two wins

Action from a pre-season friendly between Bourne Town Reserves and Stamford AFc Reserves. Stamford (red) won 3-2. Photo Dave Mears

​There was a shock for reigning Peterborough Premier Division champions Moulton Harrox on the opening day of the season.

​Harrox went down 2-0 at Crowland Town whose goals were scored by Harry Grigas and Ethan Allen.

Last season’s runners-up Uppingham Town also failed to win. They led 3-1 against 10 men at newly-promoted FC Peterborough Reserves, but the city side hit back to draw 3-3. Snor Islam (2) and Cipriano Miranda scored for the hosts.

Moulton bounced back to form with a 3-0 Tuesday win at neighbours Tydd when Declan Earth and Nathan Smith were among their scorers. Uppingham also won a Rutland derby, 3-1 at home to Oakham and FC Peterborough Reserves were 5-1 winners over Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Islam again scored twice for the city side.

Kieran Hibbins and Josh Staggs scored two goals apiece as Stanground Cardea Sports held off a spirited Sawtry fightback to win 4-3. The home side led 3-0 after 20 minutes and 4-1 at the break.

Sawtry recovered to beat fellow newly-promoted side Chatteris Town 5-0 on Tuesday with goals from Josh Brown, Liam Bohonis, Finley Kilby, Craig Smith and Mitchell Taylor.

Smith had also been among the scorers against Stanground Cardea along with Hayden Bream and Rory Nicholson.

Netherton Unitedt started the Division One season with a win as they pipped Hampton United 4-3 at the Grange with goals from Michael Uff (2), Charlie Pywell and Dean Giglio. Josh Pike (2) and Sam Morris replied for Hampton.

They bettered that result with a 6-0 success at Park Farm Pumas on Tuesday. Hampton recovered to win 3-1 at Yaxley Reserves with Josh Pike on target twice.

Park Farm had been the biggest winners at this level at the weekend as they trimmed up Wittering Premiair Reserves 5-0.

Yaxley Reserves also won big, 5-1 at Wisbech Town Reserves. Maxwell Williams scored twice for Yaxley with Ashton Haslam, Harvey Robertson and Josh Turner also on target.

Newly-promoted Peterborough Rangers had to wait until Tuesday for their first Division One game, but it was worth it as they saw off Warboys Reserves 4-0 with Jae Mead hitting a hat-trick.

Stamford Bels won twice, 4-0 at Long Sutton and 4-2 at Stilton. Josh Dowell hit a hat-trick in Stilton.

Divisions Two, Three and Four kick off this Saturday.