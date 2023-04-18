Cardea’s treble dream driven by 50-goal Emma
Cardea Ladies are chasing a dream treble.
The city side already have the Hunts County Cup trophy after a 1-0 final win over St Ives courtesy of a goal after just 50 seconds from Laura Rudd.
And Cardea moved level on points with long-time leaders Histon in Cambs Division One following a 4-2 weekend win at Cambridge Rangers.
Prolific Emma Pollard claimed a hat-trick in this game for Cardea who have a game in hand on their rivals.
Rudd scored again and there was an own goal. Pollard now has 50 goals for the season.
Cardea will meet Histon in a crunch league game on May 7, just three days before the same teams contest the League Cup Final at St Neots Town FC.
Glinton & Northborough are up to second in Division Three after a 4-1 win over Willingham. Zoe Devonport scored twice with Tamelia Foster and Immy Thorpe also on target.