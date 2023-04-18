News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 minute ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
43 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
3 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series

Cardea’s treble dream driven by 50-goal Emma

​Cardea Ladies are chasing a dream treble.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST
Cardea Ladies celebrate their Hunts County Cup Final success.Cardea Ladies celebrate their Hunts County Cup Final success.
Cardea Ladies celebrate their Hunts County Cup Final success.

​The city side already have the Hunts County Cup trophy after a 1-0 final win over St Ives courtesy of a goal after just 50 seconds from Laura Rudd.

And Cardea moved level on points with long-time leaders Histon in Cambs Division One following a 4-2 weekend win at Cambridge Rangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prolific Emma Pollard claimed a hat-trick in this game for Cardea who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Rudd scored again and there was an own goal. Pollard now has 50 goals for the season.

Most Popular

Cardea will meet Histon in a crunch league game on May 7, just three days before the same teams contest the League Cup Final at St Neots Town FC.

Glinton & Northborough are up to second in Division Three after a 4-1 win over Willingham. Zoe Devonport scored twice with Tamelia Foster and Immy Thorpe also on target.