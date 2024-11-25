Brothers in arms shoot city side to the summit, NXT Gen team ease into a semi-final
Cameron, Kyle and Kieron Hibbins were all on target as the city side saw off Ramsey Town 3-0 at Stanground Sports Centre to move three points clear at the top.
Uppingham are up to second after a 3-1 win at Sawtry with Crowland dropping from first to third as they were in Lincs Cup action, winning 6-1 at North Somercotes United.
FC Peterborough lost ground at the top despite a hat-trick from Jake Rayment in a 3-3 draw with Oakham United.
Division One
The top four didn’t play last weekend, but bottom club Whittlesey Athletic Development were in action and picked up a point from a 2-2 draw with Park Farm Pumas.
Whittlesey have yet to win 12 matches, but this was a fifth draw secured by two goals from Cody Gautry. Sean Blackmore and Ryan Bloor scored for Park Farm.
Division Two
Netherton United Reserves took advantage of the bad weather-defying 4G surface at the Grange to extend their lead at the top to 10 points.
They beat Thorney 8-0 with Oliver Goymour (2), Jack Bedwell (2), Rufus Onyinah, Neilas Srebalius and Michael Uff among the scorers.
YDP are up to third after a goal from veteran Liam Harrold was enough to win at Leverington Reserves, while Billy Ziberi struck twice in a 6-1 win for Crowland Reserves over Polonia.
Division Three
Stamford AFC Reserves joined South Lincs Swifts on 33 points at the top by beating King’s Cliffe 6-0 at Borderville. Joey Buckingham scored twice.
The big game between Swifts and fellow high-fliers Stanground Cardea Sports was postponed, but Titas Kaupas scored twice for Park Farm A in a 7-1 romp at Ramsey Reserves.
Division Four
The top two in were without games so third-placed FC Peterborough Development moved closer with a 3-1 victory over Ketton Sports Black courtesy of a hat-trick from Estefiano Alfredo Da Silva Tilman.
Junior Cup
Division Four side NXT Gen moved smoothly into the semi-finals of the Peterborough League competition with a 5-1 win over higher-level Sawtry Reserves.
Ibrahim Ahmed (2), Arslan Ali, Edmilson Fernandes and Hishaam Khan were the scorers.
Sunday League
Peterborough Saints lost for the first time this season, 1-0 at home to St Neots-based George & Dragon FC in a Hunts Sunday Cup quarter-final.
Only two league games were played, both in Division Two with CSKA Emneth Reserves drawing 2-2 with South Holland United and Murrow Bell winning 5-1 at PSV.
Warren Hebblethwaite scored his 15th goal of the season for South Holland. Only Jae Mead (17) of Stanground Cardea Sports Development has more.