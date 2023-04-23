Brilliant Bourne Town season ends in play-off disappointment and next up it's the turn of Spalding United and Whittlesey Athletic, Yaxley seek a new manager
A brilliant season for Bourne Town ended in disappointment with a play-off semi-final defeat on penalties at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.
Bourne finished third in the United Counties Division One table, eight points clear of fourth-placed Hucknall Town, giving them home advantage in a play-off battle between the sides.
But it was the lower ranked team who progressed 4-2 in a penalty shoot out after a 1-1 draw in front of a superb crowd of 893.
Former Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Mansfield Town striker Craig Westcarr gave Hucknall the lead midway through the first-half, but Zak Munton equalised for Bourne on 34 minutes.
Hucknall go on to play Birstall United Social in the final next weekend.
Spalding United are in Northern Premier Midlands Division play-off semi-final action on Tuesday (April 25, 7.45pm) when hosting Sporting Khalsa at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.
The Tulips entered their final match of the regular season at Khalsa with an outside chance of finishing second behind champions Stamford AFC, but they went down 2-1 and had to settle for third.
Lewis Hilliard equalised an early Khalsa goal from the penalty spot, but the hosts found a winner in the second-half. Spalding finished five points clear of fourth-placed Khalsa.
Stamford drew their final game 0-0 at second-placed Halesowen to win the league by nine points. Halesowen host Coleshill in the other play-off semi-final.
Yaxley lost their final match 2-0 at home to Bedworth and finished bottom with just six points from 38 games.
Yaxley are seeking a new manager for the 2023-24 season. Applications should be made by e-mail to [email protected] by 10pm on Friday, April 28.
Whittlesey Athletic have a tough Thurlow Nunn Division One play-off semi-final at Downham Town on Wednesday (April 26). The local side won their final league game 4-2 at home to Sudbury Reserves. They finished fifth, 15 points behind second-placed Downham.
Deeping Rangers will finish 12th in the United Counties Premier Division after avenging an 11-0 defeat earlier this season at the hands of Loughborough Students. Harvey Henderson scored both goals in a 2-1 win at the Hayden Whitham Stadium.
Wisbech finished 11th after winning their final game 3-2 against Eastwood Collieries and Pinchbeck United ensured safety with a 3-2 win over Heanor.
RESULTS
Saturday, April 23
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Halesowen Town 0, Stamford AFC 0; Sporting Khalsa 2, Spalding United 1 (Hilliard); Yaxley 0, Bedworth United 2.
United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Henderson 2), Loughborough Students 1; Pinchbeck United 3 (Williams 2, Johnson), Heanor Town 2; Wisbech Town 3 (Howard, Janneh, Ward), Eastwood 2; March Town 1 (Gillies), Desborough Town 2.
United Counties Division One play-off semi-final: Bourne Town 1 (Munton), Hucknall Town 1 – Hucknall won 4-2 on penalties.
Thurlow Nunn Division One: FC Parson Drove 1, Leiston Res 2; Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Carter 2, Waumsley, De Sousa), AFC Sudbury Res 2.