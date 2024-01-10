Brett's World Indoor Bowls title defence is over, but he hasn't finished yet plus local round-up
After defeating England qualifiers Paul Nicholls and Tim Stone 10-5, 10-5 in the opening round, the defending champions were beaten 7-8. 4-10 by England pair Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney.
Brett, ranked six in the world, begins his singles challenge against Irishman Alistair Coleman on Thursday evening and and then teams up with Scotland's Julie Forrest in the opening round of the mixed pairs on Friday evening against Englishman Robert Paxton and Scottish lady Alisa Robertson.
The Championships continue until Sunday, January 21.
Brett is a six-time world champion on the indoor scene with one singles win and two mixed pairs successes to go with his hat-trick of men’s pairs victories.
Brett won a bronze medal in triples at the World Outdoor Championships on the Gold Coast last year.
The 49 year-old also won a gold medal (triples) and a bronze medal (fours) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
ENGLAND CAP
Chesterton-based schoolboy Ollie Jeapes heads to Wales this weekend with the England under 18 mixed teams for the British Isles series at the Sully club.
The 14-year-old, who plays out of the powerful Spalding club, will lead in the fours and triples in the second of England's two teams.
COUNTY RESULT
Northants B gained their first Derbyshire Trophy win of the season at the fourth attempt when they defeated North Cambs 101-91 at Peterborough & District.
Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but emphatic wins by Kevin Vinter and Roger Martin enabled Northants to claim the bulk of the points (10-4) and in doing so assist their A team's hopes of winning the English Bowling Federation's southern section title by effectively putting one of their rivals out of contention.
Northants scores: Tony Barwell, Mick Linnell, Paul Bailey lost 16-32; John Holroyd, Mick Greaves, Kevin Vinter won 34-15; Jeff Clipston, Dudley Smith, Roger Martin won 31-21; Ally McNaughton, Owen Aspinall, Ray Keating lost 20-23.