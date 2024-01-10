Brett's World Indoor Bowls title defence is over, but he hasn't finished yet plus local round-up

Local bowler Nick Brett's hopes of winning the World indoor pairs title for a fourth time with Greg Harlow were dashed in the quarter-finals at Potters Resort in Hopton-on Sea.

Nicky Brett.

After defeating England qualifiers Paul Nicholls and Tim Stone 10-5, 10-5 in the opening round, the defending champions were beaten 7-8. 4-10 by England pair Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney.

Brett, ranked six in the world, begins his singles challenge against Irishman Alistair Coleman on Thursday evening and and then teams up with Scotland's Julie Forrest in the opening round of the mixed pairs on Friday evening against Englishman Robert Paxton and Scottish lady Alisa Robertson.

The Championships continue until Sunday, January 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett is a six-time world champion on the indoor scene with one singles win and two mixed pairs successes to go with his hat-trick of men’s pairs victories.

Brett won a bronze medal in triples at the World Outdoor Championships on the Gold Coast last year.

The 49 year-old also won a gold medal (triples) and a bronze medal (fours) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

ENGLAND CAP

Chesterton-based schoolboy Ollie Jeapes heads to Wales this weekend with the England under 18 mixed teams for the British Isles series at the Sully club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old, who plays out of the powerful Spalding club, will lead in the fours and triples in the second of England's two teams.

COUNTY RESULT

Northants B gained their first Derbyshire Trophy win of the season at the fourth attempt when they defeated North Cambs 101-91 at Peterborough & District.

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but emphatic wins by Kevin Vinter and Roger Martin enabled Northants to claim the bulk of the points (10-4) and in doing so assist their A team's hopes of winning the English Bowling Federation's southern section title by effectively putting one of their rivals out of contention.