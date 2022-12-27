Spalding United's two-goal hero Nathan Stainfield (blue) in action against Stamford.

A cracking crowd of 639 pitched up to see a Boxing Day battle between two of the top three in the Northern Premier Midlands Division and they were served up a treat by two committed, passionate teams.

And it was Spalding – who have now travelled through the first half of the season in a competitive division without losing a game – who emerged triumphant thanks to two goals from skipper and centre back Nathan Stainfield, one from former Posh youngster Archie Jones and a vital penalty save from goalkeeper Michael Duggan.

Stamford scored first through a Marshall Willock header and last through a Jon Challinor strike, but a red card for Michael Armstrong after he’d been cautioned twice in the opening 30 minutes proved too big a hurdle to mount.

Lewis Hilliard (blue) in action for Spalding against Stamford.

Stainfield, who delivered a passable Terry Butcher impression by playing with a bandaged head after an early clash, scored twice before the break, once deep into injury-time before Jones netted in the opening minutes of the second-half.

The Daniels will rue missing the chance to go 2-1 up against 10 men after a foul inside the area on Harry Vince by another Posh youngster Sam Cartwright. Duggan easily saved the spot-kick taken by Stamford top scorer Jonathan Margetts.

Substitute Elliott Sandy and Dylan Edge both struck the woodwork for Spalding in the second half and Challinor’s late goal set up a grandstand finish, but the hosts held firm.

Leaders Halesowen were held to a draw at Sutton Coldfield so Spalding are now a point behind in second place with a game in hand. Stamford, who have now lost two games in a row, are third, a point further back having played a game more than the Tulips.

Stamford have a tough home game against Corby on January 2 when Spalding will expect to win at Yaxley (3pm kick offs).

Yaxley are rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from 20 matches amd were crushed 6-2 at Dereham on Boxing Day.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One Holbeach United have shot into the play-off places after a 7-1 duffing of bottom club FC Parson Drove at Carters Park, but Whittlesey Athletic are down to ninth after a 1-0 defeat at Huntingdon Town.

It was a Boxing Day bonanza for Cal Davies who scored four for the Tigers and for Kyle Compton wjo hit a hat-trick.

Non-league attention now turns to the United Counties League on Tuesday and in particular the big Division One derby between second-placed Bourne and their local rivals Blackstones at the Abbey Lawn (3pm).

Bourne have risen from fifth bottom to second placeon the back of a 12-game unbeaten run, but Blackstones, who are 10th, have lost just three of 17 leagie games this season.

Bourne are hoping for a crowd of 250 plus at the Abbey Lawn.

Deeping Rangers host Wisbech Town in the Premier Division North today.

RESULTS

December 26

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Dereham 6, Yaxley 2 (Robinson, Acheampong); Spalding Utd 3 (Stainfield 2, Jones), Stamford AFC 2 (Willock, Challinor).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Holbeach Utd 7 (Davies 4, Compton 3), FC Parson Drove 1; Huntingdon Town 1, Whittlesey Athletic 0.

FIXTURES

December 27

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Wisbech Town.

