Peterborough Spots host Kettering Town on Boxing Day.

Due to ongoing ground improvements, the capacity for the match has been reduced to 740, with 250 of those tickets being allocated to Kettering fans.

The decision has been made on police advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices are expected to be announced by the club shortly.

Sports signed both Connor Johnson and Connor Kennedy- Poppies captain at the time- from Kettering in the summer and currently sit in 8th on 33 points, 12 points ahead of the Poppies in 21st.

Sports Chairman Grant Biddle said: “We expect a full house with capacity limited to 740 including officials etc until ground improvements done.