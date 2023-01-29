Action from Bourne v Aylestone Park (blue).

Top scorer James Hill-Seekings was inevitably the man on the spot to claim the only goal of the game at the end of a competitive, bruising encounter.

Second-placed Bourne are still eight points behind their victims in a division that offers only one automatic promotion place. The Wakes have moved five points clear of third-placed Newark though.

A terrific crowd of 317 watched the action.

Blackstones should also have been celebrating three points at this level, but they let a 3-1 lead slip at Gedling Miners Welfare to draw 3-3. Josh Randall (2) and Ryan Lennon had scored first-half goals for Stones.

At Premier Division level Wisbech strolled to a 4-1 success at AFC Mansfield, but there were defeats for Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United and March Town. March finished with nine men in their 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Bugbrooke St Michael after red cards for Jonah Gill and Cavan King.

A solitary Stefan Broccoli goal was enough for Spalding United to pip Sutton Coldfield in a Northern Premier Midlands Division home game. The Tulips are now second, three points behind leaders Halesowen, but with two games in hand. Stamford were without a game and dropped to third, behind Spalding on goal difference having played a game more.

Yaxley lost the battle of the bottom two, 2-0 at home to Daventry.

Whittlesey Athletic moved up to sixth, one place outside the play-off places, after a 3-0 Thurlow Nunn Division One win at Needham Market.

They overtook Holbeach after the Tigers drew 2-2 at Swaffham. John Yambasu scored both Holbeach goals.

RESULTS

January 28

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding United 1 (Broccoli), Sutton Coldfield 0; Yaxley 0, Daventry 2.

United Counties Premier Divisions: AFC Mansfield 1, Wisbech Town 4 (Conyard, Jones, Ward, Tuntulawana); Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird) Sherwood Colliery 2; Eastwood 2, Pinchbeck United 1 (Simpson); March Town 1 (Gillies), Bugbrooke St Michael 3.

United Counties Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Hill-Seekings), Aylestone Park 0; Gedling Miners Welfare 3, Blackstones 3 (Randall 2, Lennon).