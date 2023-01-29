News you can trust since 1948
Bourne Town strike late to win the match of the day, Spalding United keep up title challenge, March Town finish with nine men, Whittlesey Athletic close in on play-off places

Bourne Town grabbed a dramatic late winner in their top-of-the-table United Counties Division One match against Aylestone Park at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Action from Bourne v Aylestone Park (blue).
Top scorer James Hill-Seekings was inevitably the man on the spot to claim the only goal of the game at the end of a competitive, bruising encounter.

Second-placed Bourne are still eight points behind their victims in a division that offers only one automatic promotion place. The Wakes have moved five points clear of third-placed Newark though.

A terrific crowd of 317 watched the action.

Action from Bourne v Aylestone Park (blue).
Blackstones should also have been celebrating three points at this level, but they let a 3-1 lead slip at Gedling Miners Welfare to draw 3-3. Josh Randall (2) and Ryan Lennon had scored first-half goals for Stones.

At Premier Division level Wisbech strolled to a 4-1 success at AFC Mansfield, but there were defeats for Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United and March Town. March finished with nine men in their 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Bugbrooke St Michael after red cards for Jonah Gill and Cavan King.

A solitary Stefan Broccoli goal was enough for Spalding United to pip Sutton Coldfield in a Northern Premier Midlands Division home game. The Tulips are now second, three points behind leaders Halesowen, but with two games in hand. Stamford were without a game and dropped to third, behind Spalding on goal difference having played a game more.

Yaxley lost the battle of the bottom two, 2-0 at home to Daventry.

Whittlesey Athletic moved up to sixth, one place outside the play-off places, after a 3-0 Thurlow Nunn Division One win at Needham Market.

They overtook Holbeach after the Tigers drew 2-2 at Swaffham. John Yambasu scored both Holbeach goals.

RESULTS

January 28

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding United 1 (Broccoli), Sutton Coldfield 0; Yaxley 0, Daventry 2.

United Counties Premier Divisions: AFC Mansfield 1, Wisbech Town 4 (Conyard, Jones, Ward, Tuntulawana); Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird) Sherwood Colliery 2; Eastwood 2, Pinchbeck United 1 (Simpson); March Town 1 (Gillies), Bugbrooke St Michael 3.

United Counties Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Hill-Seekings), Aylestone Park 0; Gedling Miners Welfare 3, Blackstones 3 (Randall 2, Lennon).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Needham Market Under 23s 0, Whittlesey Athletic 3; Swaffham 2, Holbeach United 2 (Yambasu 2).

