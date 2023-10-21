Bourne and March are talk of the towns, Stamford AFC draw an 8-goal thriller, FC Peterborough run ends and Whittlesey Athletic bow out of the FA Vase
Unbeaten Bourne are a whopping eight points clear at the top of Division One after a hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow high fliers Dunkirk in front of 228 spectators at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.
Bourne fell behind early, but a James Hill-Seekings double sealed a 12th win in 14 games for the Wakes.
In the Premier Division South March Town came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Histon, a result that took them to the top of the table. Dan Bucciero and Joshua Burrows scored the goals for the Hares.
Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored twice, but couldn’t save Yaxley from a 3-2 defeat at Rugby Borough. The Cuckoos are now seventh.
Yaxley are at home to Letchworth Garden City Eagles in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Wednesday (October 25, 7,45pm).
Stamford fought out a remarkable 4-4 draw at Barwell in the Southern League Premier Division Centra. The Daniels were 3-1 down and 4-2 down before claiming a point, and they almost won the match at the death.
Scorers for Stamford, who are third and host fourth-placed Needham Market on Tuesday (October 24, 7.45pm), were Rob Morgan, James Blunden, Ashton Offler and Billy Bennett.
In Thurlow Nunn Division One FC Peterborough lost for the first time in six matches, 3-1 at Harwich & Parkston. Ruben Sanches scored for the city side who are 14th ahead of a local derby at Whittlesey Athletic on Wednesday (7.45 pm).
FC Parson Drove, 5-1 winners at home to Needham Market Under 21s, and Holbeach United who went down 2-1 at home to Wivenhoe after taking the lead through George Frost, also clash on Wednesday.
Parson Drove are ninth, a place above Holbeach.
Whittlesey bowed out of the FA Vase at the first round stage, 3-1 at Wolverhampton Casuals on Saturday.
The tie between Wisbech Town and Tividale was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and will now take place next Saturday (October 28).
LATEST RESULTS
FA Vase
First round: Wolverhampton Casuals 3, Whittlesey Athletic 1.
Postponed: Wisbech Town v Tividale.
National League
North Division: Peterborough Sports 2 (Lawlor, Fowkes), Southport 0.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Barwell 4, Stamford AFC 4 (Morgan, Bennett, Offler, Nlunden).
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division
Postponed: Spalding United v Corby Town.
United Counties League
Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Bucciero, Burrows), Histon 2; Rugby Borough 3, Yaxley (Nicolson-Barfoot 2).
Division One: Blackstones 2 (Neil 2), Sandiacre Town 0; Bourne Town 2 (Hill-Seekings 2), Dunkirk 1.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: FC Parson Drove 5, Needham Market Under 21s 1; Holbeach United 1 (Frost), Wivenhoe 2; Harwich & Parkston 3, FC Peterborough 1 (Sanches).