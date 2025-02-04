Booth at the double as Peterborough Sports move into the top half of the table

Max Booth celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Farsley Celtic. Photo Darren Wiles.

​Peterborough Sports climbed into the top half of National League North after beating Farsley Celtic 2-0 at PIMS Park on Tuesday.

​The city side are chasing a club best finish at step two level. They have finished 14th and 15th in their first two seasons at the level, but are now up to 11th after a most comfortable win.

Max Booth scored both goals during a dominant Sports display, the second from the penalty spot after he’d been fouled.

He opened the scoring on 32 minutes when heading home a perfect cross from Ben Lomax from close range. The penalty was converted in the 64th minute.

Peterborough Sports' players celebrate a goal for Max Booth against Farsley Celtic. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports had many chances to score throughout the game with Booth going close to a hat-trick goal on several occasions.

Michael Gash, Bayley McCann and Will Van Lier were all thwarted by decent saves in the opening 10 minutes before skipper Mark Jones sent a shot just wide after a flowing team move just before the half hour mark.

Booth claimed the goal his side deserved a couple of minutes later, although Sports’ keeper Peter Crook had to make a fine save to preserve the lead into the interval.

Influential wing-back McCann went off with a knock at the break, but Sports still dominated until making the game safe from the penalty spot.

There was still time for Ryan Fryatt and substitute Michael Gyasi see strong efforts saved before the final whistle.

Sports handed a late debut to new signing Ben Challinor. Midfielder Challinor is a former Posh youngster.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, Lomax, Van Lier (sub Felix, 81 mins), McCann (sub Mukana, 46 mins), Alban-Jones, Bland, Jones (sub Gyasi, 71 mins), Booth (sub Challinor, 90 +1 mins).