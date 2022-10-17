Ky Marsh-Brown celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

Marsh-Brown missed Saturday’s heartbreaking FA Cup defeat at the hands of Curzon Ashton after falling ill.

Sports manager Jimmy Dean will try and sign a replacement wide player before the National League North fixture against Chorley at the Bee Arena on Saturday (3pm).

Sports are already without Jordan Nicholson for some time after the club’s top scorer suffered a broken leg.

"Ky had stepped up well in Jordan’s absence,” Dean said. “He would have started the FA Cup tie if he had been fit.

"He’s still in hospital now so there’ no chance of him playing on Saturday.

"i will try and get a new winger in before then, but it won’t be easy.”

Sports also have a re-match with Curzon Ashton on Tuesday, October 22.