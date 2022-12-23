Josh Moreman, seen here in action for Peterborough Sports, will be a key man for Spalding United against Stamford. Photo: James Richardson.

In the blue corner are Spalding United who will be protecting an unbeaten record in the Midlands Division of the Northern Premier League.

In the red corner are Stamford AFC, losing play-off semi-finalists at this level last season and making their annual charge for the title.

Stamford are second, just two points ahead of third-placed Spalding who have a game in hand.

Spalding United manager Brett Whaley (right) with centre-back Nathan Stainfield.

It’s a huge match certain to be played out in front of a bumper crowd between two clubs with great respect for each other.

"Brett Whaley has done an unbelievable job as Spalding manager,” Stamford boss Graham Drury said. “He’s got a decent budget, but I know from my own experience that brings extra pressure and you still have to spend it wisely.”

"Stamford are always a force at this level,” Whaley stated. “They are a well-managed, well-run club and one of our main targets this season was closing the gap between them and us which we’ve done so far.”

Spalding have grabbed more attention than Stamford this season as they boast the only unbeaten record in the top eight tiers of English football. The Tulips have won 12 and drawn six of their 18 fixtures.

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury (left).

"We made 11 new signings in the close season and we were a little worried it would take time for them to gel,” Whaley admitted. “But they’ve been brilliant on and off the field. We have a great dressing room spirit and that’s helped us score a couple of injury time equalisers to keep the run going.

"Obviously it’s a massive test for us against Stamford. They are still a benchmark for this division and this game will tell us how far we’ve come and how far we can go.”

Drury added: “There’s a massive incentive for both teams. If we win we go five points clear of them and if they win they go above us.

"It will be a big battle from start to finish as it was when we won there earlier this season in the FA Cup.

"They don’t let many goals in and you have to respect they are still unbeaten in such a tough division, but I’m sure Brett would have liked to have won rather than drawn some of his games.

"He has some top players though. Ex-Peterborough Sports men Josh Moreman and Lewis Hilliard are strong for this level.

"I’m more than happy with where we are. We did have a chance to go eight points clear at the top not so long ago so it’s a little disappointing to be second, but there’s a long way to go.

"It’s not just about (leaders) Halesowen, us and Spalding. These game are important, but the midweek away trips in this division are just as hard.”

Stamford have key men Jack Duffy and Rob Morgan suspended after recent red cards.

Spalding have let former Posh striker Brad Rolt go on loan to United Counties League side Deeping Rangers.

Spalding warmed up for the big game by claiming a notable scalp in the quarter-finals of the Lincs Senior Cup on Tuesday.

The Tulips saw off higher level Boston United 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Former Posh youth team midfielder Archie Jones opened the scoring for the hosts before Boston equalised.

Substitute Hilliard then made a huge second-half impact scoring with his first touch before creating a goal for Dylan Edge. Boston made it 3-2 in the final stages.

Rock-bottom Yaxley travel to Dereham on Boxing Day while there are a couple of local United Counties League derbies on Tuesday (December 27, 3pm).

Deeping Rangers host Wisbech Town in the Premier Division North, while second-placed Bourne entertain Blackstones in Division One.

Bourne have risen from fifth bottom to second place this season on the back of a 12-game unbeaten run, but Blackstones, who are 10th, have lost just three of 17 leagie games this season.

Bourne are hoping for a crowd of 250 plus at the Abbey Lawn.

FIXTURES

December 26

Midlands Division: Dereham v Yaxley, Spalding Utd v Stamford AFC.Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Holbeach Utd v FC Parson Drove; Huntingdon Town v Whittlesey Athletic.

December 27

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Wisbech Town (3pm).

