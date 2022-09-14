Blackstones still on a roll after late goal, Spalding through in FA Trophy, but Stamford AFC are out, women's FA Cup tie in Yaxley on Sunday

Jon Challinor scored for Stamford against Chasetown.

Wilson’s goal forced a 1-1 draw at Harrowby to keep Stones in third place with just one defeat in 10 outings.

Bourne also drew 1-1 at home to Birstall United after Jake Brown had given them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Bourne are eighth, seven points behind Stones ahead of a trip to league leaders Aylestone Park on Saturday when Stones will be at home to West Bridgford.

Spalding United made progress in the FA Trophy on Tuesday. They won their first qualifying round tie 2-0 at Newcastle Town thanks to two well-worked goals from Toby Hilliard and substitute Elliott Sandy. But Stamford AFC bowed out with a 2-1 home defeat at fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Chasetown as Jon Challinor’s 86th minute reply arrived too late to save the day.

Yaxley were due to play their FA Trophy tie at Cambridge City on Wednesday before they head to Halesowen before a tough Northern Premier Midlands Division trip to leaders Halesowen on Saturday. Spalding are in league action at Hinckley on Saturday, but there is no game for Stamford.

The Peterborough League returns to action this Saturday while the Peterborough & District Youth League and the Junior Alliance League should also kick off.