‘Biggest game in Whittlesey Athletic’s history’ at Feldale Field on Saturday, while Deeping Rangers travel to the West Midlands for their FA Vase tie

The FA Vase. Photo: Getty Images.

Whittlesey go into the game on the back of a rare Thurlow Nunn Division One defeat, 3-1 at Diss Town last weekend. Jack Bates scored the consolation goal for Whitlesey who are currently fifth.

Worcester are currently third in the Midlands Premier Division, a step above Whittlesey who are playing at the second round stage for the first time in the club’s history. Whittlesey did beat Wolverhampton Casuals from the same division as Worcester in the first round.

Whittlesey manager Ricky Hailstone told the Cambs Times: “It is the biggest game in our history. We’ve never been this far in the competition before or in this high in league position as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s nice to have a big non-league club coming here and it will be good for Whittlesey.

“Worcester will bring more experience and a group of players that have been playing together and probably at a higher level.

“We urge the people of Whittlesy to come down and support us.”

Deeping Rangers are also in FA Vase action against a Midlands Premier Division side. They visit 13th placed Walsall Wood for their second round tie.

Deeping, who are managed by ex-Posh player Daniel French, travel in good heart after holding United Counties Premier Division North high-fliers Gresley to a 1-1 draw last weekend.