Robbie Ellis shoots at goal for Bourne v Blackstones.

A 3-1 win over neighbours Blackstones on the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday stretched an unbeaten run in United Counties Division One to 13 games – the joint second best run in the club’s history.

Bourne’s UCL Premier Division title-winning side of 1990-91 were the last team from the club to rack up 13 games undefeated. The 19-game unbeaten run of the top-flight title winners of 1969-70 is now in the sights of Steve Wilson’s side.

And the public are certainly taking notice. Club officials were hoping for a crowd of 250 at yesterday’s local derby, but 588 spectators pitched up! Not many fewer than watched higher level local skirmishes on Boxing Day at Spalding (639 v Stamford) and Peterborough Sports (602 v Kettering).

Robbie Ellis (left) of Bourne in action against Blackstones.

Bourne saw off Stones thanks to goals from Jake Brown, Matt Cox and James Hill-Seekings.

It was an action-packed first half that Stones’ keeper Bartosz Berezowski will want to forget. First off he was beaten by a Brown tap-in from Zak Munton’s accurate cutback after 14 minutes and then just minutes later he spilled a free-kick right into the path of Cox to poke home for 2-0.

He almost gifted Bourne a third as well when he dropped another ball into the box at the feet of Robbie Ellis. He was relieved to see the defender blast wildly over when it looked easier to score. He did at least prevent his side from falling three goals behind with a good one-on-one save from Hill-Seekings.

That proved to be the turning point of the half as Blackstone piled forward and appeared to receive some rough justice from the officials when Andy Irvine’s excellent cut inside and finish was ruled out of offside.

The decision seemed puzzling, but Irvine kept going and soon saw a similar effort well saved by Dan Swan and as Ryan Lennon tried to fire in the rebound, his effort was blocked on the line.

The deserved goal finally came in the closing minutes, but not before Berezowski dropped another cross, leading to an almighty scramble in the box. This time it stayed out.

Blackstones’ luck appeared to have changed in that moment as they were then awarded a penalty for a handball against Brown that left the home players bemused. Lennon sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Many of the bumper crowd hought a comeback could be on the cards in the second half but, despite plenty of the traditional strong derby day tackles starting to go in, it failed to live up to the first as the hosts re-established their control.

Hill-Seekings should have got on the scoresheet earlier than he did when he placed a free header from close-range tamely into Berezowski’s hands, but he was the one to make the points safe.

Munton was tripped in the box and Hill-Seekings stepped up to take an emphatic penalty.

The win pushed Bourne back up to second place, albeit 11 points behind runaway leaders Aylestone Park.

The Wakes are next in action at home to Dunkirk on January 7. Blackstones, who are 10th, travel to Kirby Muxloe on January 3.

There was an eight-goal bonanza in the Premier Division North as Deeping Rangers beat Wisbech Town 5-3 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium.

It was 5-2 at half-time with Will Bird (2), Spencer Tinkler, Aaron Eyett and Rob Morgan scoring for Deeping. New signings Rob Conyard struck twice for the Fenmen with Max Matless also on target. Matless was sent off after collecting a second caution late in the game.

