Big Peterborough Sports players are back for a big game, key contest for Whittlesey Athletic, semi-final for Deeping Rangers and it’s Cardea v Cardea in a county cup final!

Dion Sembie-Ferris (right). Photo: James Richardson.

The city side are at Southern League Premier Division Central Rushall Olympic in a game that could have a considerable bearing on the promotion battle.

Both teams look set to contest the play-offs, but finishing second gives a team home advantage throughout the post-season football and finishing third guarantees a home semi-final.

Sports are currently third, two points ahead of Olympic who have also played a game more. Sports are two points behind second-placed Coalville who have a game in hand on the city side. Coalville host mid-table Royston tonight.

Sports should welcome key forwards Michael Gash and Dion Sembie-Ferris back into their squad after injury, but there is a doubt over full-back Luke Warne-Eley who was the victim of a poor challenge in the weekend win at Royston.

There’s also a big game at Thurlow Nunn Division One level for Whittlesey Athletic tonight. They need to record a first win in five games at lowly Needham Market Reserves to get to within one point of the play-off places.

Deeping Rangers host Harborough Town in the semi-final of the Hichingbrooke Cup tonight (7.45pm) when