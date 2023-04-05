Big night for Deeping Rangers, Bourne Town rocket up to second, senior cup finals and new favourites for the PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers (right) are in the Lincs Senior Trophy Final on Wednesday night.

Deeping tackle United Counties Premier Division rivals Boston Town at Boston United FC (7.45pm).

Deeping are two places, but nine points behind Boston in the Premier Division North table.

Bourne are back up to second in United Counties Division One after a Tuesday night 3-1 win at Clifton All Whites.

Top scorer James Hill-Seekings (2) and Zak Munton scored the goals.

Local rivals Blackstones are at Southwell City on Wednesday night before an Easter programme which includes a Monday clash between Stones and Bourne (3pm).

March Town secured a notable success at FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town in the Premier Division South last night.

Jack Friend (2) and Lewis Hilliard scored for the Hares.

Cardea went down 4-1 to Eynesbury Rovers in the final of the Hunts Sunday Cup on Tuesday. All the goals arrived in the first half with Charlie Bosett netting for the city side.

West Raven were beaten 4-2 in the final of the Northants Sunday Cup by AFC Hackleton. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Eddie Thorpe scored the goals for the city side who had been re-instated to the competition after losing their semi-final to a team that fielded an ineligible player.

Uppingham Town are now favourites to retain their Peterborough League Premier Division title after a dramatic few days.

​As Uppingham were cruising to a 4-0 success at title rivals Moulton Harrox at the weekend, long-time leaders FC Peterborough’s miserable form continued with a shock 4-0 reverse at struggling Wittering Premiair.

Spencer Haskins (2), Andrew Moss and Jude Bloodworth scored for Wittering.

Uppingham won the top-flight title for the first time in the club’s history last season.

Moulton Harrox bounced back with a 4-1 win at Netherton United on Tuesday as Declan Earth scored twice.

FC Peterborough lead Harrox and Uppingham by a point, but the third-placed team have three games in hand on the leaders and one game in hand on the team in the second.

Netherton have been thrown out of the Peterborough League Cup competition after fielding an ineligible player in successive ties. Tydd and Malborne have been re-instated and play each other on Saturday.

​Peterborough Rangers bounced back from a traumatic week in style.

​The city side suffered expulsion from a cup final and a 6-point deduction in Peterborough League Division Three after fielding an ineligible player, but they remain top after a 4-1 win over Warboys Reserves with Laureno Da Silva scoring twice.

