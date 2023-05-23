News you can trust since 1948
Big gun battle in League Cup final, play-off success for city side and two title winners

​Moulton Harrox will take on Warboys Town in the final of the Peterborough League Cup at Yaxley FC on Thursday (7.30pm)
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:32 BST
Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.
​It’s a battle of Premier Division big guns after Harrox, who finished second in the table behind champions Uppingham Town, take on third-placed Warboys Town.

Harrox scrambled into the final despite a brave effort from the 10 men of Crowland who suffered an early red card for Matt Smith.

The semi-final hosts fought back from 2-0 down to level before the break, but Harrox claimed a winner seven minutes from time through Luke Gardner.

Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ash Coddington and Joe Townsend also scored for Harrox with Harry Grigas and Lawrence Stewart replying for Crowland in a well-contested all top-flight clash.

Warboys won their semi-final 3-1 at First Division Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Louie Catt, Jake Thornton and Jamie Short scored for the winners with Kyle Hibbins on target for Whittlesey.

Elsewhere Park Farm Pumas have won promotion from Division Two after a 4-3 play-off final win over FC Hampton at Netherton United on Monday night. Goascorers for the Pumas were Shaun Bradley, Giovanni Cantone, Joshua Hutton and John Regan.

Dontae Martin scored twice as Park Farm won their semi-final rather more comfortably 3-0 at FC Peterborough Reserves. Ryan Regan scored the other goal.

Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Crowland Town (yellow) v Mouldton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.
FC Hampton had won their semi-final against Glinton & Northborough 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Youth Dreams Project sealed the Dvision Four title by winning a title-deciding game 4-3 against eventual runners-up AFC Malborne.

Matty Robson (2) and Reece Driscoll scored the Malborne goals. Both teams will compete in Division Three next season.

It's been an outstanding first season as a Peterborough League club for YDP who also won a Northants County Cup.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Glinton & Northborough have finally been crowned Division Two champions after they were awarded the points from their final game of the season which was postponed by the opposition. That took them above Netherton United Reds on goal difference.

