Action from Thorney's 4-0 win at Netherton A (red) at the Grange. Photo David Lowndes.

Moulton Harrox are level on points with the leaders, also with two games in hand, after a 4-0 Tuesday win over Whittlesey Reserves. Goals from Declan Earth (2), Harry Machin and Nathan Smith ensured the title remains in the hands of Harrox.

Stanground had ended the title challenge of Crowland with a 6-1 weekend beating. Ryan Pratt and Evander Jose scored two apiece for the city side.

At the other end of the table it’s looking bleak for Netherton United who are rock bottom with just three games to play. They went down 4-2 to Stamford Bels on Tuesday at the Grange even though the visitors had a man sent off early in the contest. Dan Evans, Josh Randall, Dan Gargan and Zac Treweek scored for Bels.

It doesn’t get any easier for Netherton on Saturday as they travel to Harrox when Warboys host improving Tydd and fifth-placed Stanground are at Bels.

Relegation-threatened Ramsey had beaten Bels 1-0 at the weekend with a goal from Jordan Bays,

Second-placed Cardea lost for just the second time in Division One on Saturday, 3-2 at home to third placed Chatteris Town before holding leaders and title favourites Peterborough City to a 2-2 Tuesday draw. Ryley Nicholson Barfoot and Josh Staggs netted against Chatteris with Nicholson-Barfoot and Thomas Klinkovics on target against City. City, who are eight points clear at the top having played two more games than Cardea, equalised in the big game in the last-minute with a goal from Will Chamberlain. Top scorer Kyial West also scored.

Peterborough Rangers need a maximum of five points from three games to win Division Two after a 1-1 draw at Leverington Res. Sam Ward scored for the Lions.

Division Three side YDP won the Northants Area Cup for the second year in a row with a 6-0 thrashing of Spratton Reserves. Thorney won 4-0 at Netherton A with goals from Sam Greenhalgh (2), Tom Davies and Max Marshall.

Bourne Town A top this division by 13 points after stringing together nine wins in a row. Dan Raynor hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Uppingham Reserves last weekend. The Wakes need a maximum of three points from three games to seal the title.