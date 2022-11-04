Big few days for Peterborough Sports starting with a sell out crowd for visit of Boston United

Nathan Fox (right) remains an injury doubt for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson

The goalshy city club are slowly slipping towards the relegation zone in their first season in step two.

It’s four league games without a league win or a goal for Sports who are now 16th in the table having been as high as seventh last month.

But on Saturday (3pm) Sports should welcome a bumper crowd to the Bee Arena for an all-ticket game against a Boston United side who have endured a rare season of struggle at this level.

And then on Monday (November 7) Sports are at Bradford Park Avenue, another former Football League club who have found life tough this season.

"Boston are 20th and Bradford are 21st so these are big games for us,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean admitted.

"That’s not to say they will be easy matches because they won’t be, but if we can play to our best we can win them.

"Boston have picked up in recent weeks and they are a big club at this level, but we’ve been strong at home and the big crowd should help us.

“It’s another great game for us as Boston are close by are a big club at this level.

"It’s not ideal having a quick turnaround by having to travel for a match two days later, but this sort of thing sums this league up.

"It’s absolutely relentless as games come thick and fast which is why any team seems capable of beating any other team.

"It puts pressure on a squad, but we are still very much enjoying the challenge.”

Sports will still be without forwards Jordan Nicholson and Ky Marsh-Brown, while left-back Nathan Fox, one of Sports best players this season, is still a week away from a return following a nasty foot injury.

But former QPR defender Kayden Williams-Lowe should return after a brief layoff.

The capacity for Saturday’s match at the Bee Arena has been set at 742 because of issues caused by the need to carry out improvement work on gangways to satisfy safety requirements.

Around 500 tickets had been sold by close of play on Wednesday.

Boston received an allocation of 400 and had sold 292 at 5pm yesterday.

The visitors are confident of selling out so a capacity crowd is expected.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £10 for all concessions.