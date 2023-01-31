New Peterborough Sports manager Michael Gash. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports chairman Grant Biddle has informed the PT the club has settled an outstanding debt with HMRC which should lead to the lifting of the club’s transfer embargo.

And powerful centre-back Connor Johnson has told the new boss he will be staying at Sports in the National League North rather than following Dean to National League Scunthorpe United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gash is resigned to losing talent wideman Dion Sembie-Ferris to ‘the Iron’, but one departure and the possible arrival of new players is better than many had been predicting after Dean’s dramatic departure.

Dion Sembie-Ferris is following Jimmy Dean from Peterborough Sports to Scunthorpe United. Photo: James Richardson

"Connor staying is huge for us,” Gash stated. “He is a top player at our level and easily good enough for the level above. He works full-time so it works better for him to stay with us.

"We have lost Dion, but he goes with our best wishes. You can’t stop players moving to a higher level.”

Gash, a top non-league striker at King’s Lynn and Kidderminster before joining Sports last summer, has always fancied a crack at management, although the opportunity has arrived earlier than expected.

The 36 year-old has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season and he’s passionate and optimistic about his unexpected role.

Michael Gash celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

"Jimmy Dean is a fantastic manager and a tough man to follow,” Gash added. “But if the players give me as much as they gave him I will be very happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They did just that on Saturday, even after we fell a couple of goals behind they just kept going.

"Every game is a physical challenge at this level, but these players have proved all season they belong here.

"I have had an eye on becoming a manager, but not just yet and not in these circumstances. I felt I could play at this level for a couple more seasons and then take a job at step five or six.

"But football can move quickly and I am determined to make the most of this opportunity at a great club who have a great set of players. I will still play when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jimmy gave me a lot of confidence before he left. When he told me he was leaving he said he’d recommended to the board that I took over.

"He felt I was the best man for the job which is very encouraging and I hope I can do him and the club justice.

"I won’t be changing anything. We know the way we play and we know the formation that suits us best. We will stick to what we have been very good at and see what where it takes us.

"Our only aim is to win as many points as possible and see where we end up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Kidderminster, Sports are 13th in their first season as a step two club.

They are 10 points clear of the drop zone and just four points outside the play-off places.

Sports chairman Biddle said: “After Jimmy left we had many enquiries from managers seeking to replace him, but we are very happy to have Michael Gash and Dan Ruscillo (assistant manager) in post at least until the end of the season.

"I have now informed the league and the FA we have paid our outstanding debt to HMRC so we will hopefully get the transfer embargo lifted and we will be able to sign players again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad