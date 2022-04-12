Big boost for Peterborough Sports as former Peterborough United player is back for the county cup final against AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Jordan Nicholson should be back for Peterborough Sports in the Northants Senior Cup Final. Photo: James Richardson.

Former Peterborough United winger Jordan Nicholson has been declared fit after a four-month absence with a broken leg and is in the matchday squad for a game between two Southern Premier Division Central promotion contenders.

Both teams will see promotion as a priority, but Sports are determined to add a prestigious county cup trophy to their CV. Posh were the last Peterborough-based team to win the competition over a decade ago.

“Promotion is 100% our priortity this season,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “But we 100% want to win this competition as well. It’s a county cup final and there’s always a big rivalry between teams from Northampton way and teams from Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We won the Northants Junior Cup in my first season at Sports so a county double would be great. If we win promotion and a county cup that would represent a fantastic season.

“We are going there strong and having Jordan back is a massive boost. Obviously we will have to be careful with him as we have a manic schedule right now, but he’s in the squad and will play.”

Sports have already completed a league double over Rushden & Diamonds, winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home in a scrappy encounter at the Bee Arena last month. Sports also won a battle of two weakened teams in a League Cup tie.

“Those games won’t mean a lot tonight,” Dean said. “But I am intruiged as to what sort of side Diamonds put out. We are confirmed in the play-offs and are playing to get home advantage, whereas as they are only three points ahead of Alvechurch who are chasing them for the final play-off place.