Awkward FA Cup draw for Peterborough Sports, possible plum home tie for Spalding United, and winnable game for Stamford AFC

Action from the FA Cup tie between Peterborough Sports and Hornchurch. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports have been handed a tricky awayday in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports, who beat Hornchurch 2-1 in the second qualifying round in Phil Brown’s first match as manager at PIMS Park on Saturday, must travel to Harborough Town on Saturday, September 27.

Harborough are the unbeaten leaders of the Southern Premier Division Central, a division below Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding United are currently second in that division and they could have a plum tie next up as they have been drawn at home to Bedford Town or National League South big hitters Dagenham & Redbridge. The teams replay in Essex on Tuesday after a 1-1 weekend draw in Bedford.

Stamford AFC will fancy their chances of further progress. They have been drawn away at lower level Northern Premier Midlands Division side Sutton Coldfield Town. ‘The Daniels’ won 2-0 at Shepshed Dynamo from that division on Saturday.

All clubs are two wins away from a place in the first round proper.

Bourne Town, Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers have Tuesday night league games. Blackstones are in action on Wednesday.

Fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday Northern Premier Midlands Division: Sutton Coldfield v Bourne Town.

United Counties Premier Division North: Boston Town v Wisbech Town, Newark & Sherwood United v Deeping Rangers.

Wednesday

United Counties Premier Division North: Melton Town v Blackstones.