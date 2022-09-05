Awkward away tie for Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup
Peterborough Sports have been handed a tricky away draw in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
By Alan Swann
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:03 pm
Sports will travel to Redditch United who were opponents of Sports in their Southern League Premier Division Central days.
Redditch are currently mid-table, while Sports are 10th in the National League North.
The tie will place on Saturday, September 17.
Sports have to win three ties to reach the first round proper.