Awkward away tie for Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup

Peterborough Sports have been handed a tricky away draw in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:03 pm
Peterborough Sports star Jordan Nicholson. Photo: James Richardson.
Sports will travel to Redditch United who were opponents of Sports in their Southern League Premier Division Central days.

Redditch are currently mid-table, while Sports are 10th in the National League North.

The tie will place on Saturday, September 17.

Sports have to win three ties to reach the first round proper.

