Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports v Needham Marker on Saturday. Photo: Darren Wiles.

If Sports can win at lower level Needham Market in a third qualifying round replay on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off) they will travel to National League York City with a place in the first round at stake.

York are currently fifth from bottom having won just two league games all season, but it would still be a tough examination for a Sports side currently next-to-bottom of National League North.