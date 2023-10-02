News you can trust since 1948
Attractive, but very difficult, FA Cup draw for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports’ chances of reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time just got more difficult.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports v Needham Marker on Saturday. Photo: Darren Wiles.Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports v Needham Marker on Saturday. Photo: Darren Wiles.
Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports v Needham Marker on Saturday. Photo: Darren Wiles.

If Sports can win at lower level Needham Market in a third qualifying round replay on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off) they will travel to National League York City with a place in the first round at stake.

York are currently fifth from bottom having won just two league games all season, but it would still be a tough examination for a Sports side currently next-to-bottom of National League North.

Sports dominated a lot of Saturday’s home tie with Needham Market, but were held to a 0-0 draw.

