Attractive, but very difficult, FA Cup draw for Peterborough Sports
Peterborough Sports’ chances of reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time just got more difficult.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
If Sports can win at lower level Needham Market in a third qualifying round replay on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off) they will travel to National League York City with a place in the first round at stake.
York are currently fifth from bottom having won just two league games all season, but it would still be a tough examination for a Sports side currently next-to-bottom of National League North.
Sports dominated a lot of Saturday’s home tie with Needham Market, but were held to a 0-0 draw.