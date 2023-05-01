Peterborough Sports FC owner Tim Woodward.

​Competition officials carried out a ground inspection at Sports’ Bee Arena base on Sunday.

They had originally been ordered to complete the work by the end of March, but a change of ownership from Grant Biddle to Tim Woodward at the beginning of the month persuaded the National League to extend the deadline to bring the facilities up to the standard required for a step two club to April 30.

That was a decision that didn’t go down well with rival clubs, especially those battling against relegation.

A report of the inspection has now been sent to the FA who will make a final decision. It is usually delivered 10 days after the inspection.

Sports officials are confident work carried out around the clock at the behest of local businessman Mr Woodward will lead to a positive outcome.

Sports switched their final league game of the season to Kettering Town FC last Saturday to allow the Bee Arena improvements to be completed.

Ironically Kettering have now been relegated after a final day 3-0 defeat at play-off contenders Kidderminster Harriers.

Sports lost that final game 1-0 to Darlington, but that shouldn’t deflect from an outstanding campaign. A 14th place finish in their first season at the level was better than many had dared expect.

Sports were never in danger of the drop and even flirted with the play-off places at times before injuries within a small squad began to bite.

The city side still managed to finish eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Sports lost their final three games, but finished above former Football League clubs Hereford United, Southport and Bradford Park Avenue as well as big hitting local non league clubs of the past Boston United and Kettering.

Among Sports’ opponents next season could be Scunthorpe United who were a Championship club just 12 years ago.