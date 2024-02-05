Another twist ahead of a huge game in Stanground, Youth League Cup results plus junior and women's football round-up

Action from a recent under 13 game between Deeping Rangers and FC Peterborough (green). Photo: David Lowndes.

​The biggest beneficiaries were arguably leaders Uppingham Town who didn’t even play as title rivals Moulton Harrox and Stanground Sports dropped points.

Harrox went down 2-1 at Crowland for whom Danny Firth and Lawrence Stewart scored, while Stanground were held to a 1-1 draw at Wittering Premiair who levelled late on after a Snor Islam strike for the city side.

Uppingham are three points ahead of second-placed Stanground who have two games in hand with Harrox third, with a further game in hand.

The Deeping Rangers Under 13 squad before a recent game. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stanground host Uppingham at Stanground Sports Centre this Saturday (2pm).

At the other end of the table Netherton United look like easing away from trouble under new manager Darren Fogg. Goals from Mitchell Pillin (2), Stuart Eason and Tom Randall secured a 4-0 win over Holbeach United Reserves.

Division One leaders Peterborough City were pushed all the way by Park Farm before winning 4-3. Cai Taylor scored twice for Park Farm.

Kris Kefford and Finlay Morris bagged hat-tricks as Division Two title challengers FC Hampton romped to a 9-1 success at Oakham.

Division Three leaders AFC Malborne went down 3-2 at YDP for whom Ian Bradbury, Louis Freeman and Carl Bird scored.

YOUTH LEAGUE

The Under 18 League Cup Final will involve favourites Hampton and Stanground who won semi-finals 5-2 against Nene Valley and RTC respectively.

Keane Rippon-Hart (2), Gabriel Bowden, Dhruv Karavdra and Kobie Smith scored for Hampton with Byron Adiado (2), Kristians Eizenbarts (2) and Austin Sealey on target for Stanground.

Netherton, Bourne and Peterborough Lions are into the semi-finals of the Under 15 League Cup.

Taylor Dalton hit a hat-trick in an 8-2 win for Netherton over Whittlesey, while Leon Rist and Kian Waji scored for Lions in a 2-0 success at Crowland.

Bourne won 3-0 at Spalding and the final quarter-final takes place between ICA and Stamford this Sunday (Feb 11).

In the Under 16 League Cup Netherton made amends for a shock recent Division One defeat by Northside with a revenge 3-1 quarter-final win. Stephen Pereira scored twice with Rayyan Asif also netting.

Wisbech St Mary, Bourne and Spalding are also through to the last four.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

In Under 13 Division One RTC maintained their seven-point lead at the top with a 6-3 win in Boston. Christian Nywenya, Remy Poyner and Lucas Stiopu all scored twice.

Feeder are the sole title challengers as they have two games in hand. They also beat opposition from Boston, 3-1 with goals from Shad Abdul, Hedley Moore and Preston Neilly.

In Division Three Deeping Rangers fought out a thrilling 5-5 draw with Hampton.

George Cook (2), Joshua Burgh, Ollie Mclean and Jobi Johns scored the Deeping goals.

WOMEN GIRLS

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies had to work for their 12th straight win in the Cambs Premier Division. A single goal from Tara Parker proved enough to beat Eaton Socon.

Katie Steward struck a hat-trick and Paige Noades scored twice as second-placed Netherton Red crushed Burwell 12-0 in Division Two.

Kelsey Gilbert (2), Sarah Parkin (2) and Jess Hill scored as Netherton Black won 5-0 at Deeping United in Division Three.

Codie Steward and Ella Farrington scored two apiece as Girls United ran out 5-1 winners over Thrapston in the Under 18 League.

The top two in the Under 15A Division both lost, including city side RTC who went down 3-2 in Saffron Walden despite goals from Neve Brackenbury and Isuara Sanchez.