Another tough home tie for FA Vase giantkillers Whittlesey Athletic, Peterborough Sports could return to the top on Tuesday and a key game for Stamford AFC

Action from Whittlesey Athletic (blue) v Worcester City in the FA Vase. Photo: David Lowndes.

After beating Midlands League sides Wolverhapton Casuals and Worcester City in the competition on their own turf at Feldale Field, Whittlesey have a third successive home tie against United Counties Premier Division side Newport Pagnell in the third round on December 11.

Pagnell are currently fourth in the Premier South Division having won 13 and lost just two of 16 league matches so far this season.

Whittlesey had never reached the first round of the FA Vase before this season, They beat Worcester 7-6 on penalties after a goalless in the second round on Saturday (November 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Whittlesey Athletic (blue) v Worcester City in the FA Vase. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports could return to the top of the Southern League Premier Division Central tomorrow (November 23, 7.45pm).

Sports, 7-2 winners at St Ives on Saturday, need to beat in-form sixth-placed Alvechurch at the Bee Arena tomorrow. They would then need third-placed Banbury United to win at current leaders Coalville who clash in a huge game on the same night.