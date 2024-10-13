Derrick Dadzie heads home for FC Peterborough (green) against Holbeach. Photo Tim Symonds.

Stamford AFC boss Graham Drury was unusually angry with his players after they threw away a commanding position in their top-of-table clash with Bedford Town at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Daniels’ led 2-0 at the break thanks to two James Blunden goals, but the visitors were level within 10 minutes of the second-half and won the game in added time. Leon Lobjoit hit a hat-trick for the new leaders. Stamford have dropped to fourth.

Drury told Lincs Online: “It's very rare that I don't stick by my players because I usually do through thick and thin, but the application wasn't there from them in the second half which is not acceptable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was more conciliatory on social media later stating: “Tough time at the moment. but that’s footy. it’s times like these that make us stronger. Boys will come good. Every team hits bumps in the road during a season. Work starts again now and we will be ready to go again next Saturday.”

Derrick Dadzie heads home for FC Peterborough (green) against Holbeach. Photo Tim Symonds.

It was also a bad day for struggling Spalding United who went down 2-1 at bottom club Hitchin. Bartosz Cybulski did find a first-half equaliser for ‘The Tulips,’ but the hosts were back in front again by half-time. Spalding are only one point from safety and travel to Royston on Tuesday (October 15).

Rock bottom Deeping Rangers couldn’t build on their first United Counties Premier Division North win of the season. They were crushed 6-1 at home by AFC Mansfield with Joe Cole scoring the consolation goal. Wisbech Town moved five points clear of the drop zone with a 1-0 win at Heanor courtesy of a 69th minute strike from Toby Allen.

March Town are up to second in the Premier Division South after goals from Harry Biggs, Josh Burrows, Florian Guimdo Tsaguim and Jack Saunders secured a 4-1 home win against Oadby. Yaxley pipped Coventry United in a nine-goal thriller at Leading Drove with Matthew Harris-Hercules (2), Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2) and Finlay Henderson on target. The Cuckoos are up to eighth although they made hard work of a game they led 4-1 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One Blackstones were 4-0 winners at Pinxton thanks to goals from Josh Barrett, Edmunds Grunsteins, Nathan Rudman and Matthew Walker. Stones are sixth.

Bourne Town were in Lincs Senior Trophy action and won by a handsome margin of 10-2 at lower level Appleby Frodingham. Zac Allen and Zak Munton hit hat-tricks. Bourne are at Wisbech in a Premier Division North game on Tuesday.

Deeping host Pinchbeck in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Tuesday (7.45pm). Blackstones are at Louth in the same competition on the same night. Deeping were beaten 4-2 at home by Eynesbury Rovers in the United Counties League Cup lost Tuesday. Cole and Josh Moreman scored their goals.

Yaxley host Histon in a Premier Division South game on Tuesday. The Cuckoos were thumped 6-1 at March in the Hinchingbrooke Cup last midweek. Dan Cotton was one of the March scorers against his former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a good few days for Holbeach United in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. They followed a 3-2 midweek win at FC Peterborough with a 3-0 home win over Whitton United on Saturday. Sam Carter scored in both games. PInchbeck United and FC Parson Drove enjoyed handsome home wins on Saturday, but there was more gloom for Whittlesey Athletic were hammered 8-0 at high-flying Harwich & Parkston. Whittlesey are now three points adrift at the bottom with just two points from 13 games.

FC Peterborough bounced back in some style with a terrific 5-2 at fourth-placed Diss. Derrick Dadzie scored four to add to his goal against Holbeach.

Momodou Janneh also netted.

LATEST RESULTS

FA Cup

Fourth qualifying round: Rushall Olympic 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Sembie-Ferris).

Lincs Senior Trophy: Appleby Frodingham 2, Bourne Town 10 (Munton 3, Allen 3, Bird, Eyett, Jones, og).

Southern League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division Central: Hitchin Town 2, Spalding United 1 (Cybulski); Stamford AFC 2 (Blunden 2), Bedford Town 3.

United Counties League

League Cup: Deeping Rangers 2 (Cole, Moreman), Eynesbury Rovers 4.

Hinchingbrooke Cup: March Town 6 (Cotton, Cowie, Emmington, Foy, Gillies, Williams), Yaxley 1 (Gomes).

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Cole), AFC Mansfield 6; Heanor Town 0,Wisbech Town 1 (Allen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division South: March Town 4 (Biggs, Burrows, Saunders, Tsaguim), GNG Oadby Town 1; Yaxley 5 (Harris-Hercules 2, Nicholson-Barfoot 2, Henderson), Coventry United 4.

Division One: Pinxton 0, Blackstones 4 (Barrett, Grunsteins, Rudman, Walker).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough 2 (Dadzie, Trabelsi), Holbeach United 3 (Carter, Compton, Cook); Diss 2, FC Peterborough 5 (Dadzie 4, Janneh) FC Parson Drove 5, Leiston U23s 1; Harwich & Parkston 8, Whittlesey Athletic 0; Holbeach United 3 (Carter, Keeble, Wright), Whitton United 0; Pinchbeck United 4 (Ward 2, Jaine, Slater), Holland FC 1;