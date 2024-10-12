Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports have made it into the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time!

The city side came from behind to draw 1-1 at fellow National League North side Rushall Olympic in a fourth qualifying round tie on Saturday. They will replay at PIMS Park on Tuesday (7.45pm) when the winners will already know who they will face on third round day. Sports will share ball number 49 with Rushall in Monday’s draw (from 7pm) and there will be no complacency from the hosts in the replay as Rushall won at Tuesday’s venue in a League game last weekend.

Sports conceded five minutes before the break to Luke Benbow today, but a fine individual goal from Dion Sembie-Ferris levelled things up two minutes into the second half. In truth Sports had the better chances to win the game at the first attempt.

Former Posh youngster Will Van Lier came close to opening the scoring on nine minutes with an 18 yard-strike that just crept the wrong side of the post before Sembie-Ferris and Dan Jarvis both tested the home ‘keeper.

MJ Kamson-Kamara (orange) struck the crossbar late on for Sports at Rushall Olympic. Photo Darren Wiles

As you’d expect it was a tight, tense affair, but Rushall broke the deadlock after keeping the ball alive in and around the Sports area. Benbow eventually slid the ball home at the far post. Michael Dempsey almost made it 2-0 almost immediately with a 30-yard volley that struck the base of a post.

But Sports were level soon after the re-start when Sembie-Ferris robbed a defender, drove towards goal and finished expertly into the corner. Sembie-Ferris then shot just wide from 20 yards and Michael Gyasi also came close with a shot on the turn.

Sports almost won the day 10 minutes from time when MK Kamson-Kamara smacked a shot against the crossbar, but a draw will do for a team who have edged closer to making club history.

Sports: Crook, Kamson-Kamara, Putman, Gash, Fox, Gallagher, Lawlor, Van Lier (sub Felix, 73 mins), Lawlor, Gyasi (sub Goodman, 90 + 2 mins). Sembie-Ferris. Unused subs: Tootle, Elsom, Alban-Jones, Steele, Fryatt.