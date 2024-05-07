Ambitious local football clubs have decided to join forces

Stanground Sports (purple) in action. Photo David Lowndes.

United Counties League (UCL) side Yaxley have joined forces with progressive Peterborough League club Peterborough City.

And neighbouring Peterborough League clubs Stanground Sports and Cardea have also announced a merger. They will be called Stanground Cardea Sports next season and will have a team in the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanground Sports have enjoyed an excellent season in the top-flight, sustaining a title challenge for most of the season.

Yaxley FC (blue) in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Cardea have been battling for the Division One title and won the Peterborough League’s Challenge Cup last month.

Dan Fountain has been joint manager of Stanground this season, but will step down at the end of the season.

A statement from the new club read: ‘A joint venture will strengthen the new club and provide a more secure pathway from youth football into adult football, while retaining our ability to provide as many football opportunities to all ages within the local community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley and City will play under the Yaxley FC banner from next season with joint chairmen in Malcolm Clements and David Cattermoul.

Yaxley play in Premier Division of the UCL, while City hope to be a Peterborough League Premier Division side next season. They also have a reserve team riding high in Division Four.

The club will have a director of football and plan to reintroduce a ladies team.

A club statement read: ‘This will be an exciting time for our community club as we aim for step 4 status. Like all sustainable projects, this will take time. Joined up working will allow us to focus on our next steps.”

Yaxley FC plans also include….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growth/support across the youth section with clear pathways to the adult teams.

The set-up of adult reserve and A teams.

Investment to strengthen community/commercial partnerships.

The Peterborough League will announce the constitution for all clubs soon after the competition finishes.