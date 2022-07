Cameron Johnson is back at Stamford AFC.

Midfielder Tom Maddison make the switch from Carlton Town along with an ex-Corby Town duo goalkeeper Ben Heath and winger Connor Furey.

Former King's Lynn attacker Will Mellors-Blair has also joined the Daniels who have also welcomed striker Cameron Johnson and defender Stacey Freeman back into their squad.

Stamford have lost exciting winger Tendai Chitiza top higher-level Coalville.

Stamford have been handed a juicy first tie in the FA Cup as they will travel to either Spalding United or Deeping Rangers in a preliminary round tie on August 20. The Tulips host Deeping in an extra preliminary round tie on August 6.

Wisbech manager Allan Ross has resigned for personal reasons. He only took over at the Fenmen in February.

Local ties in FA competitions...

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round: August 6: Ipswich Wanderers v Yaxley, March Town v Sheringham, Melton Town v Pinchbeck United, Spalding United v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Ely,

Preliminary round: August 20: Ipswich Wanderers or Yaxley v Gorleson or Buiggleswade, Kempston or Long Melford v Wisbech or Ely, Kirkley & Pakefield or Fakenham v March or Sheringham, Spalding or Deeping v Stamford AFC, Shepshed Dynamo or Winterton Rangers v Melton or Pinchbeck.

FA TROPHY

First qualifying round: September 10: Cambridge City v Newcastle Town v Spalding United, Stamford AFC v Chasetown,

Second qualifying round September 24: Boldmore St Michaels or Sporting Khalsa v Stamford AFC or Chasetown, Kempston or Dereham v Newcastle or Spalding, Kidsgrove or Hinckley v Cambridge City or Yaxley.

FA VASE

First qualifying round: August 27: Bourne Town v Clipstone, Heanor Town v Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck v Holbeach,