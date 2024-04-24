A title triumph in their first season for Peterborough Sports girls team, Thorpe Wood and Girls United could also soon be celebrating

Action from Ely v Netherton United Women. Photo Tim Symonds

​The city side have dominated the Cambs League B Division since kick-off in September, winning 15 and losing just one of 17 fixtures to storm 11 points clear at the top.

The title-clinching success came at Trumpington last weekend when goals from Eden Bland, Anabelle Bland and Matilda Richardson secured a 3-1 win.

Sports will receive their trophy ahead of their final game against second-placed Bottisham at PIMS Park on Thursday, (6.45pm kick off).

There could also soon be a city success in the Under 13A Division as unbeaten Girls United have moved to within four points of top spot and have two games in hand on leaders Cambridge City, who are also unbeaten.

Girls United are actually third, but will catch second-placed Ramsey, and have games in hand, if they beat them in their next match on May 1 at Hampton Gardens School.

Joani Quinn scored twice in the first 10 minutes of a 5-2 win at Cambourne last weekend. Gracie Archer-Johnson, Ruby Gallagher and Daisy Thirkill went on to complete the scoring.

Thorpe Wood moved closer to the Under 12A Division title as a single goal from the prolific Bella Toms sealed a 1-0 win at Trumpington.

Larissa Frederick scores for Netherton United Women at Ely. Photo Tim Symonds.

The city side are five points clear at the top with five games to go.

Leaders Netherton United completed their Under 14A Division programme with a 7-0 romp at St Ives, but could be caught and overhauled by Cambridge City and Coton who still have games to play.

Elexia Feary (2), Jaela Graham (2), Daisy Doherty, Hollie Hill and Leah Mold scored at St Ives.

Lianna Hudson hit a hat-trick as ICA Sports beat Saffron Walden 5-0 in the Under 18 League. Ruby Malachowski and Destiny Nsofor also netted.