A thrilling three-way race for the title, a 21-0 win for league leaders and a couple of big games this weekend

Action from Peterborough Rangers v Whaplode Drove. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The top three are separated by just three points and two of them met at the weekend as leaders Peterborough Rangers and third-placed Whaplode Drove Rovers drew 2-2 at the Grange.

That was disappointing for the city side who led 2-0 through Kyle Gray’s double strike, which included a superb individual effort, but two goals from Adam Richardson, which included an excellent free kick, meant the honours were shared.

Rangers’ frustration was eased when news came through that second-placed FC Hampton missed their chance to go top. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Warboys Reserves with Kai Stanford (2) and Kris Kefford scoring for Hampton who stay level on points with Rangers.

There’s a potentially decisive game on Saturday when Rangers host Hampton at Peterborough Rugby Club (2pm).

There were again many Peterborough League games postponed, but Premier Division leaders Uppingham beat Netherton 3-0 and Warboys won a key game 3-1 at Leverington to move into second. Dan Moulds scored twice for Warboys.

In Division One second-placed Cardea moved to within a point of top spot with a 6-1 win win over Long Sutton seconds. Their goalscorers were Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2), Cameron Hibbins, Thomas Klinkovics, Dylan Martin and Josh Staggs.

Anthony Smyth hit a hat-trick as Park Farm A won 5-2 at Deeping United A in Division Three and in the only game to take place in Division Four FC Hampton A drew 2-2 with South Lincs Swifts. Lee Deane and Oliver Foster scored for the city side.

​SUNDAY LEAGUE

Leaders West Raven crushed PSV Rangers 21-0 with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot claiming a double hat-trick.

Charlie Bosett bagged a hat-trick as Cardea beat Emneth Reserves 4-0.

​YOUTH LEAGUE

There’s a probable tittle showdown in the Under 18 League on Sunday when the two teams with perfect playing records, Hampton Royals and Stamford AFC, clash at Hampton Gardens School (10am).

Both teams warmed up in style as Hampton crushed city rivals Stanground 9-2 and Stamford smashed Glinton & Northborough 10-0.

Gabriel Bowden struck a hat-trick for Hampton with Finley Morris and Kobie Smith both striking twice. Matthew Walker hit a hat-trick for Stamford with William Hartley and Jacob Hatherill claiming two goals apiece.

There were 10 bookings in a competitive contest between Park Farm Red and Yaxley with the latter winning the game 4-2 and the card count 6-4. Winston Boyale, Liam Goodley, Jaydon Harrison and Marcel Klimowski scored for the young Cuckoos.

In Under 16 Division One Netherton Black beat Netherton Red 5-0 in a club derby at the Grange. Charlie Wright (2), Adulai Balde, Aziz Yakubu and Alecks Ristevski scored the goals for the league leaders.

Matthew Stafford scored twice for One Touch in a 3-2 win over Nene Valley.

