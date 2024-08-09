Action from a Netherton United match in the Premier Division last season. Photo David Lowndes.

The Peterborough League’s refusal to allow Netherton United back into the Premier Division has been described as a ‘slap in the face’ by the city club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oundle Town resigned from the competition earlier this week prompting Netherton officials to fire off a letter to the league requesting a reinstatement to the top flight. Netherton were relegated last season after finishing bottom of the table with 24 points from 32 matches – the highest number of points for a relegated club for at least 80 years. The bottom four were separated by just two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherton cited the League’s AGM commitment to have an 18-team Premier Division plus the fact the club have appointed a top-class management team, which includes former Peterborough United player Andy Furnell, and assembled a squad strong enough to compete in the top flight. Netherton have also restructured their committee including the return of Steve Quinney who was at the helm when the club enjoyed much recent success.

But the League rejected Netherton’s appeal with League chairman Alan Poulain stating there was ‘no provision in the Standard Code of Rules or League Rules to allow this to happen,’, although Netherton believe there is precedent for a last-minute change to the competition constitution.

A Netherton spokesman said: “It’s a real slap in the face for a club who have done more for local football in the last 30 years than anyone else, and a slap in the face for a former Posh player as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a shame the League didn’t apply the rules properly last year when they erroneously deducted four points from Oundle for failing to fulfil four fixtures. A proper set of deductions would have seen Oundle finish bottom anyway.”

The Peterborough League kicks off tomorrow with matches in the Premier Division and Division One. Netherton will host Hampton United at the Grange in Division One (2pm kick off). The Premier Division will now run with 17 teams, the same number as last season.