A rare horrible Saturday for Moulton Harrox FC as Senior Cup Final opponents are settled, half century of goals for Whittlesey Athletic Ladies star

Action from Netherton United Ladies v Manea. Photo Tim Symonds.

​As the first-team were throwing away a big lead in their Peterborough League Senior Cup semi-final before losing on penalties at Premier Division rivals Oakham United, the reserve side were losing for the first time this season in Division Four.

Harrox also looked to be in command of this game against leaders Stamford AFC Reserves as goals in the first 13 minutes from Martin Sandall and Laurence Price gave them a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Akujobi Chukwumeze from distance and Jacob Poxon from close range made it 2-2 before a 95th minute header from Hayden Theodore delivered all three points to the young Daniels.

Lauren Miller scores for Netherton United Ladies v Manea. Photo Tim Symonds

Stamford are six points clear of Harrox, but the pursuers have two games in hand.

The senior Harrox side led 4-1 at Oakham before the hosts levelled at 4-4 and took the shootout 5-4. Oakham will now play Warboys Town in the final at Peterborough United FC on May 17.

Results didn’t go the way of fifth-placed Harrox in the Premier Division either as second-placed Stanground Sports pipped Netherton 1-0 and Warboys moved up to third with a 3-0 win over Leverington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And keep an eye on Crowland Town who have climbed up to fourth after two wins against struggling sides, 6-0 v Tydd last weekend and 3-2 at Netherton on Tuesday. Danny Firth and Harry Grigas scored twice apiece against Tydd for Crowland who are just three points off top spot.

Leaders Uppingham were without a fixture.

Harley Williams scored twice late on against his old club Chatteris Town to deliver a dramatic 2-1 victory in Division One for title favourites Peterborough City.

City are still a point behind leaders Cardea, albeit with a game in hand. Cardea also won 2-1 as Cameron Hibbins and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored at Glinton & Northborough.

Kris Kefford struck a hat-trick as FC Hampton closed the gap on inactive Division Two leaders Peterborough Rangers to two points with a 4-3 win at Sutton Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whaplode Drove lost ground on the top two after being held 2-2 at Park Farm Reserves. Josh Hutton and Ruben Santos scored for the city side.

Bourne Town A have a 10-point lead at the top of Division Three after a 4-0 success at Long Sutton Reserves. Youth Dreams Project continued their promotion push with a 6-1 romp at Whaplode Drove Reserves. Ian Bradbury and Adrian Tilley scored two apiece for YDP.

CAMBS WOMEN/GIRLS

Emma Pollard struck a hat-trick as Whittlesey Athletic made it 13 wins in 13 games in the Premiership. Pollard has now passed 50 goals for the season.

Masie Homden also scored in a 4-2 success over second-placed Real Bedford Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelsey Gilbert struck a hat-trick as Netherton United beat Manea 8-1 in Division Three.