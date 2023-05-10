Whittlesey Athletic, Hunts Under 13 League champions.

The city side sealed the Peterborough Youth League and League Cup double last month and have now secured a Hunts Under 15 League and League Cup double.

Goals from Adulai Balde (2), Dawid Maskay, Ethan Tandi and Rayyan Asif

completed the Hunts double as Eynesbury were seen off 5-0 in the Cup Final at St Neots Town FC.

RTC, Junior Alliance League Under 12 Division Three champions.

Netherton were unbeaten in both competitions, winning 30 of 31 matches with one Hunts League game still to play.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Unbeaten RTC sealed the Under 12 Division Three title after a winner-takes-all final day game at Wisbech St Mary.

A solitary goal from Ruben Cassama sealed top spot for the city side who won 18 of their 20 league games.

Netherton United moved to within a win of the Division One title after a 5-0 win at Stamford. Luca Delconte, Sam Mayman, Lucas Stiopu, Jayden Torry and Sam Turnbull scored the goals.

Netherton’s final game is scheduled for Wednesday night against Holme.

In Under 13 Division One Yaxley moved three points clear at the top after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Park Farm Pumas. Robbie Ames and Joshua Faulkner scored for Yaxley with Finley Herbert replying for Park Farm.

Holbeach will win Division Four if they win their final game of the season at home to Park Farm Blue on Sunday.

The teams met last weekend as well with Holbeach winning 4-3 with Liam Summerfield scoring twice. Luke Smith and Connor McGinn were also on target.

Whittlesey Juniors Under 13s play in the Hunts Youth League and they have completed a superb season by winning the county title by 13 points.

The local lads were unbeaten all season winning 17 of their 20 matches.

CUP FINALS

The last three Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League Cup Finals take place at ‘the Field of Dreams,’ the home venue of Whittlesey Juniors on Sunday.