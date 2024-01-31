A penalty missed on purpose, 14 wins in 14 matches and a spectacular hat-trick

FC Peterborough (green) v Deeping Rangers U13's football action. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Holbeach were winning 1-0 at ICA Sports when they were awarded a penalty at Ringwood.

But Reegan Batchelor, the player allegedly fouled, decided it was the wrong decision and missed the spot-kick on purpose.

Holbeach won the game 2-0 with goals from George Allmond and Cole Elrick.

Action from FC Peterborough (gree) v Deeping Rangers in Under 13 Division Three of the Junior Alliance League. Photo: David Lowndes.

In under 15 Division Four Alfie Chapman scored a spectacular hat-trick, all with shots from outside the area, as leaders Netherton beat Hampton 7-0. Declan Moody, who is normally a goalkeeper, scored twice.

CAMBS GIRLS

Neve Brackenbury struck a hat-trick as second-placed RTC stayed within a point of top spot with a 4-3 success against Royston in the Under 15A Division.

Miri Jacombs scored four as ICA maintained second spot in the Under 14B Division with a 1-0 win over Stanground. DFC Lionesses are third after a 5-1 win over Leverington as Eva Fraser scored twice.

Players from FC Peterborough (green) and Deeping Rangers battle for possession. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thorpe Wood are second and unbeaten in the Under 12A Division. Bella Toms scored the only goal of the game against Godmanchester last weekend.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Lucas Alijaj scored five as Northside made it 14 wins out of 14 in Under 12 Division Six with a 10-0 victory over Colsterworth.

Oundle made it 13 wins in 14 matches in Division Five as a hat-trick from Ian Vojtus secured a 3-2 success at Thorney.

RTC are seven points clear in Under 13 Division One after a 3-0 win at Thorpe Wood as Nana Prempeh scored twice.

FC Peterborough are second in Division Three after seeing off Deeping Rangers 6-0. Mohammad Aryaan Hussain scored five with Kayhan Rezaee also netting.