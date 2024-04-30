A new coach and a big semi-final for Peterborough Lions, RIP Mick Sutterby, plus the latest from Peterborough RUFC

Pete Kowlakowski.

Pete Kolakowski coached Peterborough RUFC Colts in the 2023-24 season.

His first match of Lions in charge is a Papa Johns Cup semi-final at home to Droitwich on Saturday (2.30pm).

Lions beat Wisbech in an earlier round and received a walkover win over Oakham last weekend.

Lions say farewell to club stalwart Mick Sutterby today (Thursday). The popular volunteer passed away recently after working as the club photographer for many years.

The club are hosting a wake for Mick at their Bretton Park base at 3pm today. He is to be cremated while wearing a Lions shirt.

BOROUGH JUNIORS

PRUFC under 14 boys lost their last away game of the season against the Ely team they had previously beaten to win the Plate section of the Cambridgeshire Cup.

Harry Bennett, Beckett Hawkins and Charlie Fudger scored a try apiece in the 36-17 defeat.

Ewan Rorison was player-of-the-match as the under 13s were beaten 50-20 by Wellingborough. Lorcan Fitzpatrick, Harry Butcher, Alfie Tsang and Alfie Howson were the try scorers.

BOROUGH LADIES

The club’s ladies team lost their final league game of the season 24-0 at home to Lincoln.

Poppy O’Driscoll, Tyne Story-Taylor, Katy Miller and Maddy Buckland won Borough performance awards.

Borough finished fourth in their first season at NC 1 level. Lincoln finished third.