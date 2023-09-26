A great weekend for RTC youths and juniors

The Glinton and Northborough Under 12 team beaten by Orton Rangers last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It finished 7-3 to RTC at Deeping United with Jack-James Burdock also scoring.

Oliver Joyce scored both goals as Crowland maintained their one-point lead at the top of Division Three with a 2-1 win over Orton Rangers.

But Malborne, Stanground and Thorpe Wood are all hot on their heels after comfortable Sunday wins.

The Orton Rangers U12 team that beat Glinton & Northborough 2-0 at the weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Frankie White’s treble helped Malborne win 6-2 at Stamford, while Oakley Connor scored twice in Thorpe Wood’s 6-1 romp against March.

Aydin Ihsan, Austin Clark, Brayden McCourt and Dilon Shabani scored in Stanground’s 4-0 success over Wisbech St Mary.

Thorney are setting a strong pace at the top of Division Five. Ashton Coggan and Rodrigo Markevics claimed two goals apiece in a 6-0 win at Boston for a team with maximum points from three matches.

Division Six leaders Hampton beat Peterborough Athletic 5-2 with goals from Riley Boardman, Krithik Mohan, Elijah Angus, Oliver Bevan and Leo Davidson.

Henley Moore scored twice as Under 13 Division One leaders Feeder beat Spalding 4-2.

Alexander Shirley hit a hat-trick to help Thorpe Wood to a first win of the season, 5-3 against JFC Boston.

Park Farm Pumas beat March 19-0 in Division Four. Elyas Kheiri scored five.

​Yaxley had to work hard to stay perfect in Under 14 Division One of the Junior Alliance League.

Aryan Nyaupane and Sania Prochorovas scored the goals in a tight 2-1 win over lowly Park Farm Pumas. Daniel Kragulj replied for the city side.

The early signs in Division Two suggest an exciting title race.

Unbeaten sides Glinton & Northborough and Stamford fought out a 2-2 draw at Uffington Road. Jack Toms and Keaton Feek scored for Glinton & Northborough.

Thurlby lost their unbeaten record to RTC who were winning for the first time. Titas Olisauskas scored twice for RTC in a 3-1 win.

Feeder were seen for the first time this season and beat Nene Valley 5-2 with Fabian Gyngell scoring twice.

Whittlesey Juniors claimed a second successive win in Division Three.

They returned from Boston 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Austin Hastings, Lucion White and Charlie Wright.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​RTC made a delayed start to the Under 18 season in the Peterborough Youth League, but it was worth waiting for.

​They opened their season with a 16-0 hammering of March which featured four goals apiece for Danny White and Enos Kumadoh.

Park Farm Pumas almost matched them as they saw off Moulton Chapel 13-1. Oscar Peck scored five in this game.

In Under 16 Division One Netherton United eased to a 4-0 win over Stamford with Adulai Balde, Rayyan Asif, Gerson Montieiro and Charlie Wright on target.

Netherton have won their opening two fixtures as have Bourne.